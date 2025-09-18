DHS Calls for Media and Far Left to Stop the Demonization of President Trump, His Supporters, and DHS Law Enforcement

This hateful rhetoric is contributing to political violence in our country and a more than 1000% increase in assaults against our brave ICE law enforcement

WASHINGTON – Following the evil act of political violence witnessed in the country last week and two attempts to resist arrest resulting in severe injuries of ICE law enforcement officers—one being drug by a car and another hit by a car—DHS is calling on the media, leftist groups, and sanctuary politicians to end their demonizing DHS law enforcement. This hateful rhetoric is inspiring political violence in our country and assaults against our brave DHS law enforcement.

“Following the evil act of political violence in the country this week and two brutal assaults on our brave ICE law enforcement last week, we are once again calling on the media and the far left to stop the hateful rhetoric directed at President Trump, those who support him, and our brave DHS law enforcement,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “This demonization is inspiring violence across the country. Our ICE officers are facing a more than 1000% increase in assaults against them. We have to turn down the temperature before someone else is killed. This violence must end.”

Below is a non-exhaustive list of violent rhetoric against DHS law enforcement:

Rep. Jasmine Crockett compared ICE to “slave patrols.”

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz called ICE law enforcement the “modern-day Gestapo.”

Governor Pritzker claimed the United States is "essentially" becoming Nazi Germany as a result of ICE’s heroic efforts.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries called for people to “fight” President Trump’s agenda “in the streets.”

Rep. Pramila Jayapal called ICE agents “deranged” and said it is “inspiring” to obstruct immigration enforcement.

Rep. Becca Balint called ICE law enforcement officers “vigilantes” who engage in “kidnapping.”

Rep. Stephen Lynch called ICE law enforcement “thugs” and compared them to the Gestapo.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson called ICE “secret police” who “are terrorizing our communities.”

LA Mayor Karen Bass perpetrated a hoax ICE “kidnapped” a woman.

Vice Mayor Gonzalez’s Cudahy in southeast Los Angeles County called for criminal gangs – including the vicious 18th street gang—to commit violence against our brave ICE law enforcement.

TikTokers implying incinerators are being used at Alligator Alcatraz for nefarious purposes.

The American Civil Liberites Union (ACLU) compared an illegal alien detention center to an internment camps used during World War II.

This rhetoric is contributing to threats and a more than 1000% increase in assaults against DHS law enforcement. A non-exhaustive list is below:

On September 14, an illegal alien resisted arrest and drove his car into an ICE officer nearly crushing him, hitting two government vehicles, and sped into oncoming traffic hitting another innocent bystander’s vehicle. The ICE officer is in stable condition.

On September 12, while carrying out an enforcement operation targeting a criminal illegal alien, the alien resisted arrest, attempted to flee the scene and dragged an ICE law enforcement officer a significant distance with his car. The officer sustained multiple injuries and is in stable condition.

On September 1, protestors gathered outside an ICE facility with a guillotine in violent riots.

On August 29, Olivia Wilkins, attempted to run over a Border Patrol Agent who was arresting illegal aliens in Maine.

On August 25, law enforcement arrested a suspect who made bomb threats to a Dallas ICE facility.

On August 20, as law enforcement attempted to carry out its sworn duties, anti-ICE rioters surrounded and assaulted four federal agents. The agents sustained injuries from pepper spray deployed by rioters and a jammed finger. One individual, Adrian Guerrero—a U.S. citizen—was charged with assaults and destruction of federal property. According to court filings, Guerrero slashed the tire of a government vehicle and threatened to stab a law enforcement officer. While standing arm's length from the officer, Guerrero made repeated threats against stating: “I’m going to fuck you up,” “I’m going to go after your family,” and “I’m going to stab you.”

On August 14, a threatening letter with a white powdery substance was sent to an ICE office in New York City.

While facing menacing taunts and harassment from a crowd on the street, an illegal alien violently resisted arrest, resulting in one of our law enforcement officers being thrown on the ground and receiving a concussion on August 16.

On August 2, a cowardly rioter threw a rock through a window of a building that ICE has a sub-office in Yakima Washington. Additionally, a small fire was set at the back of the building.

Two criminal aliens attempted to ram their vehicle into ICE officers during a targeted enforcement operation in Colorado Springs, Colorado on July 31.

On July 14, U.S. Representative Salud Carbajal was among the mob of rioters who attacked federal immigration authorities as they executed a criminal search warrant at a marijuana facility. Rep. Carbajal doxed an Immigration and Customs Enforcement employee, who was subsequently attacked by rioters and sent to the emergency room.

On July 7, a gunman opened fire at the entrance of the United States Border Patrol (USBP) sector annex in McAllen, Texas. The suspect was neutralized by law enforcement who acted heroically to stop the shooter before there was any loss of life, however three were injured. A McAllen police officer was shot in the leg. Both a Border Patrol officer and Border Patrol employee also sustained injuries. All three were taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

On Independence Day, a group of about 15 rioters violently attacked the ICE Prairieland Detention Center in Alvarado, Texas—and shot at a local police officer. The officer sustained an injury to his neck and was transported to a nearby hospital. Thankfully, he has since been discharged and is expected to make a full recovery.

On June 18, ICE led an operation to arrest Gabriel Hurtado-Cariaco, a known Tren de Aragua terrorist, in Bellevue, Nebraska. As ICE and their law enforcement partners attempted to take him into custody, Hurtado-Cariaco launched a brutal and premeditated assault on an ICE HSI special agent. During the attack, the illegal alien threw the ICE agent to the ground, slammed her head into the pavement, ripped off her body armor, and made repeated and physical violent contact. The agent sustained serious injuries to her head and arm and was immediately transported to the University of Nebraska Medical Center for treatment. The agent has since been released from the hospital. The gang member was charged with attempted murder.

On June 11, while carrying out an enforcement operation in Omaha, Nebraska an illegal alien from Honduras threatened federal officers and agents with a box cutter.

In June, rioters threw rocks and Molotov cocktails and launched fireworks at Border Patrol and ICE law enforcement officers in Los Angles.

