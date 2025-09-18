DHS 287(g) Reaches More Than 1,000 Partnerships with State and Local Enforcement to Help Remove the Worst of the Worst Criminal Illegal Aliens

Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, 287(g) partnerships increased by 641%

WASHINGTON—The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) now have more than 1,000 287(g) program agreements with state and local law enforcement agencies. The 287(g) program gives local and state law enforcement officers the tools and authority, to arrest the worst of the worst including murderers, gang members, rapists, pedophiles, and terrorists from American communities.

Under Secretary Noem’s leadership, ICE supercharged efforts with state and local law enforcement to assist federal immigration officers in our efforts to make America safe again. 287(g) partnerships have increased 641%—from 135 agreements to 1,001.

"ICE is not only supercharging our hiring, we are also multiplying partnerships with state and local law enforcement to remove the worst of the worst including murderers, gang members, rapists, terrorists, and pedophiles from our country. Thanks to the One Big Beautiful Bill, ICE launched a new reimbursement program for state and local law enforcement who partner with DHS to make America safe again,” said ICE Deputy Director Madison Sheahan. “We encourage all state and local law enforcement agencies to sign a 287(g) agreement now. By joining forces with ICE, you’re not just gaining access to these unprecedented reimbursement opportunities—you’re becoming part of a national effort to ensure the safety of every American family.”

From border counties to big-city police departments, more than 1,000 local and state law enforcement agency partners in 40 states now work directly with DHS and ICE to protect their communities. These historic partnerships are a force multiplier for DHS as the Administration continues to use every tool in its toolbox to find, arrest, and deport criminal illegal aliens.

Starting October 1, 2025, participating law enforcement will have these reimbursement opportunities:

ICE will fully reimburse participating agencies for the annual salary and benefits of each eligible trained 287(g) officer, including overtime coverage up to 25% of the officer’s annual salary.

of each eligible trained 287(g) officer, including overtime coverage up to 25% of the officer’s annual salary. Law enforcement agencies will be eligible for quarterly monetary performance awards based on the successful location of illegal aliens provided by ICE and overall assistance to further ICE’s mission to defend the homeland: 90% - 100% - $1,000 per eligible task force officer 80% - 89% - $750 per eligible task force officer 70% - 79% - $500 per eligible task force officer

will be eligible for quarterly monetary performance awards based on the successful location of illegal aliens provided by ICE and overall assistance to further ICE’s mission to defend the homeland:

DHS encourages all state and local law enforcement agencies to sign a 287(g) agreement to help defend the homeland and gain access to these reimbursement opportunities. Learn more: https://www.ice.gov/287g.

# # #