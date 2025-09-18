DHS and FEMA Support State- and City-Led Debris Removal in St. Louis With Expedited Disaster Assistance

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced additional expedited Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Public Assistance funding to support private property debris removal in the City of St. Louis following the federally-declared disaster in May. This funding will supplement the state and city’s recovery operations while leveraging FEMA's technical expertise to ensure safe, efficient and accountable debris operations.

“Secretary Noem is focused on recovery that empowers state and local leadership and gets resources where they are needed most,” said a Senior DHS Spokesperson. “We are incredibly thankful to Senator Schmitt, and Governor Kehoe for their integral efforts in directing these funds to Missourians who are in need. By providing this federal funding and expert technical support, we are helping the City of St. Louis remove debris faster, safeguard communities and expedite recovery.”

Public Assistance is FEMA’s disaster assistance program that reimburses state and local governments for eligible debris removal, emergency protective measures and other permanent work. FEMA will continue to provide on-the-ground technical assistance, oversight and best practices to help accelerate progress and protect public safety and health. This partnership keeps local and state officials in charge of recovery operations while also ensuring access to federal expertise and resources.

Federal support to date has included:

FEMA deployed teams early in the response to provide direct support, guidance and targeted training, including debris management experts.

FEMA assisted the city in standing up an emergency operations center that transitioned to a recovery center to coordinate debris operations and broader recovery.

FEMA obligated $6.4 million for public debris removal in St. Louis.

FEMA helped the city develop an overall contracting strategy and documents, evaluate contractor proposals and select initial debris removal contractors.

DHS and FEMA will continue working closely with Governor Kehoe, the Missouri State Emergency Management Agency and the City of St. Louis to keep debris operations moving and support a safe, timely recovery for the community.

# # #