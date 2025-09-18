Carson & Sons Plumbing Rebrands as Compass Plumbing, Launches New Website to Better Serve Pasco County

Carson & Sons Plumbing transitions to Compass Plumbing with new website and expanded service capabilities while maintaining decade-plus commitment to community

We recognized that our community needed better digital access to reliable plumbing services, especially during emergencies” — James Carson

NEW PORT RICHEY, FL, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A well-established plumbing service provider in New Port Richey has announced its strategic rebrand from Carson & Sons Plumbing to Compass Plumbing , accompanied by the launch of a comprehensive new website designed to enhance customer service and accessibility for residents throughout Pasco County.The rebranding initiative reflects the company's evolution since its establishment, building upon more than a decade of service to the New Port Richey community. James Carson, who founded the company with extensive industry experience, emphasized that while the name and digital presence have modernized, the core values and service quality that customers have relied upon remain unchanged."This rebrand represents our commitment to navigating our customers toward reliable plumbing solutions – hence 'Compass' – while honoring the trust we've built in this community over the years," said Carson. "Same dedicated team, same quality craftsmanship, but with enhanced tools and resources to serve our neighbors even better."The transition to Compass Plumbing coincides with significant infrastructure improvements in Pasco County, where aging residential plumbing systems and Florida's unique environmental challenges – including hard water issues and hurricane-related stress on pipe systems – continue to create demand for specialized local expertise.Enhanced Digital AccessibilityThe newly launched website at compassplumbers.com features streamlined appointment scheduling, comprehensive service information, and educational resources addressing common plumbing challenges specific to the Florida Gulf Coast region. The platform includes emergency contact capabilities and transparent pricing information, addressing customer feedback calling for greater accessibility and communication."We recognized that our community needed better digital access to reliable plumbing services, especially during emergencies," Carson noted. "The new website allows residents to quickly connect with our licensed technicians and access the information they need, when they need it."Continued Community InvestmentThe rebranding maintains the company's focus on local hiring and community engagement, with all technicians remaining Florida-licensed and trained on region-specific challenges such as hard water treatment, hurricane preparedness, and energy-efficient water heating solutions.Industry data shows that Pasco County's growing population and aging housing stock have increased demand for reliable plumbing services, particularly in areas like leak detection, water treatment, and emergency repairs. Compass Plumbing's established presence and local expertise position the company to address these evolving community needs.Service ContinuityExisting customers will experience seamless continuity of service, with all warranties, service agreements, and customer relationships transferring directly to the Compass Plumbing brand. The company continues to offer comprehensive plumbing repairs, natural gas services, water treatment solutions , and emergency response throughout New Port Richey, Pasco County, and surrounding areas.The company maintains its licensing (CFC1433099) with the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation and continues its commitment to transparent pricing, quality craftsmanship, and customer education.About Compass Plumbing Compass Plumbing (formerly Carson & Sons Plumbing) is a locally-owned plumbing service provider serving New Port Richey, Pasco County, and surrounding Florida communities. Licensed and insured, the company specializes in residential and commercial plumbing repairs, water treatment solutions, natural gas services, and emergency plumbing response. For more information, visit compassplumbers.com or call (727) 761-2154.

