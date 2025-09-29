Historic Downtown LA Recording Studio Expands Access to Vintage Equipment and Professional Recording

Ultrasound Studios' Rare 1974 Custom API Console with Five Decades of Recording History Now More Accessible to Greater Los Angeles Musicians

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ultrasound Studios , home to one of Los Angeles' last functioning 1974 custom API consoles, has launched a comprehensive new website designed to make its rare analog recording capabilities more accessible to musicians throughout Greater Los Angeles. The Downtown LA facility's 32-channel fully discrete console represents over 50 years of documented recording history and offers analog recording characteristics increasingly rare in today's digital-dominated industry.The studio's new digital presence aims to connect LA-area musicians with professional analog recording tools that have become scarce as the industry shifts toward software-based production. The website launch comes as musicians across Los Angeles seek authentic analog recording options that provide the warmth and character that digital modeling cannot replicate."Our API console isn't just vintage equipment – it's a piece of recording history that's been creating music for five decades," said the studio's chief engineer, Stefan Lirakis. "The new website allows musicians from Santa Monica to Pasadena, Hollywood to Long Beach, to discover what analog recording can do for their music. These tools shaped the sound of popular music, and they're becoming increasingly rare."Preserving Analog Recording HeritageThe studio's centerpiece API console represents a vanishing breed of recording equipment. As studios throughout Los Angeles replace analog consoles with digital alternatives, Ultrasound Studios maintains authentic analog signal paths through equipment that predates the digital recording era by decades.The facility combines this analog foundation with modern digital integration, featuring Pro Tools HDX, Logic Pro, and Ableton Live alongside vintage Stephens 812B 24-track tape machines and a comprehensive collection of tube, condenser, ribbon, and dynamic microphones from legendary manufacturers including Neve, API, and BAE.Unique Acoustic Design Serves Professional RequirementsBeyond its vintage console, Ultrasound Studios offers acoustic features uncommon in modern facilities. Studio A features 20-foot ceilings, a large L-shaped performance area, four isolation booths, and a live echo chamber – providing natural reverb and acoustic options that cannot be replicated digitally.The combination of vintage analog equipment and unique acoustic design creates recording capabilities that serve everything from full band live tracking to intimate solo performances, accommodating the diverse musical styles and production needs of Los Angeles' varied music scenes.Bridging Vintage Heritage with Modern AccessibilityThe new website reflects the studio's commitment to making professional analog recording more accessible to LA's music community . By providing detailed information about equipment, capabilities, and booking processes, the site removes traditional barriers that have often made professional studios intimidating or unclear to working musicians.Industry observers note that as analog recording becomes increasingly rare, studios maintaining authentic vintage equipment serve an important role in preserving recording techniques and sonic characteristics that shaped decades of popular music.Strategic Downtown Location Serves Greater LAUltrasound Studios' Downtown Los Angeles location provides central access for musicians throughout the Greater LA area. The facility's position offers convenient freeway access from multiple directions while avoiding the premium pricing typically associated with Hollywood or West Side studio locations.The studio's approach focuses investment on recording equipment and acoustic design rather than location-based overhead, allowing professional-grade analog recording to remain economically viable for working musicians and independent artists.Technical Specifications Meet Professional StandardsThe facility's technical capabilities extend beyond its vintage console to include Apogee Symphony MKii 32X32 analog-to-digital conversion, professional monitoring from ATC and Yamaha, and comprehensive signal processing options through both vintage analog gear and modern digital tools.This hybrid approach allows musicians to access the musical characteristics of analog recording while maintaining compatibility with modern production workflows and digital distribution requirements.About Ultrasound StudiosThe Downtown Los Angeles Recording Studio , Ultrasound Studios operates around a rare 1974 custom API console with over 50 years of recording history. The facility provides full-band live tracking, overdubs, mixing, mastering, voiceover services, sound design, and video editing through two professional recording spaces designed to serve LA's music community.The studio combines vintage analog equipment with modern digital capabilities, focusing on a "get it right at the source" recording philosophy that emphasizes capturing authentic performances through professional-grade equipment and experienced engineering.

