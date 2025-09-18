RI Mosquito Report - West Nile Virus Detected in Providence

Published on Thursday, September 18, 2025

PROVIDENCE, RI – The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) and Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) have confirmed additional detections of West Nile Virus (WNV) in the state. The virus was found in a mosquito sample collected by DEM in Providence on September 9 and tested by the Rhode Island State Health Laboratories. The other samples collected statewide showed no signs of Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) virus, Jamestown Canyon Virus (JCV), or additional WNV. Rhode Island’s risk level for WNV remains high statewide.

While there have been no human or animal cases of mosquito-borne disease in RI this year, 13 mosquito samples have been confirmed with WNV so far this season. Check RIDOH’s arboviral surveillance data webpage for weekly test results.

WNV is the main mosquito-borne disease in the US. While most people with WNV don’t get sick, about one in five people who are infected develop a fever and other symptoms. There are no vaccines to prevent or medications to treat WNV in people. For more information about WNV, visit www.health.ri.gov/wnv.

To learn ways to prevent mosquito bites and the diseases carried by mosquitoes, please visit health.ri.gov/mosquito. For mosquito control info, visit dem.ri.gov/mosquito.

