Governor McKee, First Lady Announce New Municipal Beautification Mini Grant Opportunity

Published on Wednesday, September 17, 2025

PROVIDENCE, RI — Today, Governor Dan McKee, First Lady Susan McKee, and the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) announced that applications are now open for the McKee administration’s new Municipal Beautification Mini Grant program, a funding opportunity through the Litter-Free Rhode Island initiative.

“Creating a litter-free Rhode Island requires strong collaboration with our cities and towns,” said Governor McKee. “This new grant promotes civic pride and community engagement by giving our municipalities a helping hand to make their home a brighter, cleaner, and greener place for all.”

This competitive grant opportunity will award up to $2,000 to six municipalities for small-scale projects that enhance the beauty and livability of public spaces. The program aims to empower Rhode Island’s cities and towns to contribute to a cleaner, greener state while improving the quality of life for residents and visitors.

Projects should promote civic pride, environmental stewardship, and community engagement. Examples of eligible projects include fall plantings for spring blooms, tree planting, and public art installations.

“From schools to community groups, and now to city and town halls, every little bit matters in our mission to create a more beautiful, litter-free Rhode Island,” said First Lady Susan McKee. “I look forward to working with our municipalities to help paint Rhode Island’s landscape with color.”

“Colorful, well-designed public spaces inspire community pride, encourage people to care for their environment, and foster stronger local engagement,” said DEM Director Terry Gray. “With the Municipal Beautification Mini Grant, we’re making direct investments in our cities and towns to create cleaner, more vibrant spaces. This effort goes beyond beautification; it's about revitalizing neighborhoods, cutting down on litter, and building sustainable, healthy environments that all Rhode Islanders can enjoy.”

The application period is now open, and interested municipalities can apply here. Applications will be accepted through October 10, 2025, and awards will be announced during the week of October 20, 2025.

While this grant is specifically designed for cities and towns, Litter-Free Rhode Island has also been active in its work to support community organizations and local groups through its microgrant program. Since April 2024, the program has awarded 187 microgrants totaling $111,653.

Governor McKee and the First Lady encourage all Rhode Islanders to take the Litter-Free Rhode Island pledge to help keep our state clean.