PT study shows that using a single-cloud approach for AI on Microsoft Azure can deliver benefits

REDMOND, WA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- When deploying AI apps in the cloud, organizations that are already running some components on Amazon Web Services (AWS) but desire to use Microsoft Azure OpenAI may embark on a piecemeal, multi-cloud approach across both AWS and Azure. A new study shows that deploying the entire app on Azure can improve performance and deliver cost benefits. Principled Technologies (PT) created a simple retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) AI application and hosted it on both AWS and Azure using roughly equivalent services, and then captured the performance of both solutions.According to the report, “…using Azure to get the latest and most popular OpenAI models from Azure OpenAI in Azure AI Foundry, but hosting your AI workloads on Amazon Web Services (AWS™), might cost you in terms of both performance and budget. Switching to a single cloud approach with Azure for your next OpenAI RAG LLM app can boost performance while saving costs and centralizing key parts of the development workflow.Using Azure OpenAI in Azure AI Foundry Models allows organizations to also take advantage of robust integrations with the rest of the Azure cloud platform, such as security and development tools, along with the performance and cost benefits of OpenAI’s models. We evaluated a single cloud vs multi cloud AI application deployment for key considerations such as performance, total cost of ownership, and security. For performance testing, we built a simple retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) AI application and hosted it on both AWS and Azure using roughly equivalent services, with both applications using the GPT-4o mini model in Azure OpenAI. Our performance tests showed that the Azure application had faster responses, a slightly higher output tokens per second rate, and superior search performance with Azure AI Search compared to the AWS application.”The report concludes, “In fact, running our app on Azure reduced end-to-end execution time by 59.7 percent compared to an AWS deployment. Also, in our tests, Azure provided a faster search service layer for our OpenAI RAG LLM, reducing Azure AI Search time by up to 88.8 percent compared to Amazon Kendra. In application configurations such as ours, the choice is clear: building and hosting your AI app on Azure the better strategy. It reduces complexity—which optimizes performance, saves money, and increases security compared to selecting a multi-cloud deployment. While we used a RAG-based AI app as an example, other more complex agentic AI applications could see similar benefits of a single-cloud strategy.”To learn more, read the full report at https://facts.pt/U75xHWb About Principled Technologies, Inc.Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com

