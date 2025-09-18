White Label SEO Agency, SEO.co, Expands Paid Search Management Services to Include Social Media Ads

Performance-Focused Agency Adds Meta, TikTok, LinkedIn, and X Ads to White Label Offering

Great ad performance today isn’t just about tweaking bids—it’s about telling the right story to the right audience with the right creative.” — Samuel Edwards

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leading white label SEO agency and internet marketing services provider, SEO.co, announced today the expansion of its paid media management services to include fully managed social media advertising campaigns. The new service enables agency partners to deliver cross-channel ad performance—including Google, Bing, Meta (Facebook/Instagram), TikTok, LinkedIn, and X—through a single white-labeled provider.The move comes in response to increased demand from SEO.co’s agency clients, who are seeking comprehensive performance marketing solutions that span both search and social platforms without the need to manage multiple vendors or internal teams. The expanded offering includes campaign planning, creative development, A/B testing, tracking setup, performance optimization, and fully branded reporting across all major social media ad platforms.“Agencies shouldn’t have to stitch together five different vendors just to run a modern digital ad strategy,” said Nate Nead, CEO of SEO.co. “By integrating social media advertising into our paid search stack, we’re giving our partners one accountable team, one unified strategy, and one clean reporting dashboard—fully branded under their agency.” SEO.co’s white-label approach allows agency partners to present social media advertising as part of their own suite of services. The company’s team of senior-level strategists and ad managers will handle every aspect of the campaign lifecycle—from audience segmentation and ad copywriting to video creative and pixel tracking—while maintaining the partner agency’s brand experience through co-branded reports, dashboards, and client communications.“Our partners asked us to move beyond siloed channels and help them drive real outcomes across the full funnel,” said Timothy Carter, Chief Revenue Officer at SEO.co. “This expansion lets us fluidly reallocate budget between platforms based on performance data. We’re not just managing ads—we’re optimizing pipelines.”The expanded service includes platform-specific creative services (including UGC-style video for Meta and TikTok), audience targeting strategies, and retargeting setups that bridge search and social behavior. The team also provides white-labeled onboarding, campaign strategy sessions, and optional monthly client-facing QBRs.“Great ad performance today isn’t just about tweaking bids—it’s about telling the right story to the right audience with the right creative,” said Samuel Edwards, Chief Marketing Officer at SEO.co. “By combining data science with rapid creative iteration, we’re helping agencies win both the scroll and the search.”The addition of social media advertising comes as SEO.co continues to grow its footprint in the white label marketing space. With a client base that includes agencies, franchises, and multi-location brands, the company has positioned itself as a one-stop performance marketing engine that partners can scale.The expanded services are available immediately to both new and existing SEO.co white label partners in North America, Europe, and Australia. Interested agencies can request a sample client dashboard, view anonymized performance reports, or schedule a strategy demo at https://ppc.co/white-label About SEO.coFounded in 2010, SEO.co provides white label SEO, PPC, content marketing, and digital marketing services to agencies and enterprise brands. With a focus on senior-led strategy, transparent reporting, and measurable results, the company supports hundreds of partners with scalable, fully managed marketing programs across industries and geographies.

