Downtown Oak Park Says 'Cheers' for 33rd Annual Oaktoberfest Join them on September 26 & September 27

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This year marks the 33rd anniversary of Downtown Oak Park’s Oaktoberfest two-day festival, celebrating the fall season with great music, beer, and food. The event will be held on Friday, September 26, from 4:00 to 10:00 p.m. and Saturday, September 27, from noon to 10:00 p.m. It is located in Downtown Oak Park, south of Lake Street on Marion Street and North Boulevard. Admission is free.The event features craft brews, local food specials, and live music Highlights include:Selection of fall beverages from local and international breweries, including festival favorites like Leinenkugel Oktoberfest and Kinslahger Festbier, along with new additions like Senorita 5mg THC Margarita and Right Bee Dry Hard Apple Cider. For the complete beer and wine selections, visit Oaktoberfest.net/beer.The Kids Root Beer Garden will be held on Saturday, September 27, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., featuring family favorites such as zucchini races, root beer floats, a balloon artist, a mini train, a live performance by DJ Lucas, and other family-friendly activities sponsored by local organizations.Headline live performances from Emmy Award winner Billy Branch & The Sons on Friday and Grammy‑winning Louisiana Creole ensemble Terrance Simien & The Zydeco Experience on Saturday from 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. For the complete music lineup, visit Oaktoberfest.net/music.“This year, we have reimagined our marquee event with our new, fresh branding that reflects the diversity of our district and this event,” said Shanon Williams, Executive Director of the Downtown Oak Park Business Alliance. “We have an amazing lineup of world music featuring Grammy-winning artists, a new lineup of craft beers and specialty beverages, and, as always, food from the best restaurants in our district!”Byline Bank is a sponsor of Oaktoberfest. The event is presented by the Downtown Oak Park Business Alliance and Robert’s Westside. For more information on the event, menu, and music, visit Oaktoberfest.net.

