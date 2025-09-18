Marine Fisheries Commission seeks advisors

The N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission is looking for commercial and recreational fishermen, scientists and other interested parties to sit on various fisheries advisory committees.

Two regional advisory committees – Northern and Southern – and three standing advisory committees – Finfish, Habitat and Water Quality, and Shellfish/Crustacean – review matters referred to them by the commission, such as draft fishery management plans and Coastal Habitat Protection Plans. Committees may also bring fisheries issues pertaining to their region or subject matter to the commission’s attention.

The Marine Fisheries Commission chairman appoints members to these committees for three-year terms, and several terms will expire in January.

To qualify to serve on a committee, applicants must not have had a significant fisheries violation within the past three years.

Individuals interested in serving as advisers should be willing to attend meetings at least once every two months and actively participate in the committee process, which includes reviewing scientific documents and issue papers to make recommendations on management strategies.

Advisors who complete the necessary paperwork will be reimbursed for travel and other expenses incurred in relation to their official duties.

To apply to serve as an advisor, please complete the online form located here. Printable applications may also be accessed here or by calling 252-515-5500.

All applications must be submitted by Oct. 24, 2025. Applications may be submitted in three ways:

• Through the online webform

• By email to MFC@deq.nc.gov with the subject line: AC Application

• By mail to:

N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries

P.O. Box 769

Morehead City, N.C. 28557

Attention: MFC Office

