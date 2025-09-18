Submit Release
Retired Judges Blast 'Assaults on Our Judiciary'

(Subscription required) One hundred former California judges, most of them retired from the state's 58 trial courts, signed a "Declaration of Judicial Independence." The declaration is a public call to protect judicial officers and court systems from "misinformation, disinformation, and fiery rhetoric."

