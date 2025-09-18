Saskatchewan Attends Provincial/Territorial Energy Summit

CANADA, September 18 - Released on September 18, 2025

Saskatchewan's Crown Investments Corporation Minister Jeremy Harrison and Energy and Resources Minister Colleen Young will be representing Saskatchewan at the Provincial/Territorial Energy Summit in Toronto, Ontario scheduled for September 18 and 19, 2025.

"With renewed focus and cooperation across our nation to become an energy superpower, we are securing every opportunity to showcase that Saskatchewan has what the world needs," Harrison said. "As we work toward energy security as a country and continent, our province's industries and our products have a critical role to play."

The Summit's theme focuses on connecting provinces and territories so Canada can be at the forefront of global energy security. To grow Canada's status as an energy superpower, the Summit provides another opportunity for collaboration and cooperation between provinces and territories.

"Canada's energy security and potential to become an energy superpower rest on our ability to build major trade infrastructure, including ports, railways and pipelines," Young said. "More pipeline capacity will attract investment to the oil and gas sector and enable our producers to supply the world with a sustainable and reliable supply of energy. With new, efficient trade corridors, Saskatchewan can play a key role in strengthening Canada's supply chains in key areas like critical minerals. I look forward to participating in this week's Energy Summit with colleagues from across the country and discussing these very important issues."

The summit will include a tour of an Ontario nuclear facility and discussions with provincial and territory representatives around building a nation that is connected by energy corridors and pipelines.

