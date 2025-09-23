Introducing the SC201 Antenna: Built for Reliability, Designed for Aviation and LMR

Preview Banner Preview Antenna

AURORA, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sinclair Technologies is proud to introduce the SC201 collinear omni-directional antenna, delivering 3 dBi gain across the 136–174 MHz VHF frequency range. Designed with a wide-band architecture, the SC201 is an ideal solution for a broad range of Land Mobile Radio (LMR) applications, ensuring consistent and reliable performance in diverse operational environments.Engineered for durability, the SC201 maintains high operational reliability even under extreme environmental conditions—including high winds, ice accumulation, and corrosive atmospheres. Looking ahead, Sinclair will be launching an aviation-specific version of the SC201, featuring similar capabilities, with availability expected in late Q4 or early Q1.Constructed with high-quality components and a carefully designed structure, the SC201 is built to deliver long-lasting performance in the field, minimizing maintenance requirements. Additionally, its relatively low mass and small wind-loading profile simplify installation, making it a practical and dependable solution for both new deployments and upgrades.SC201 Features• Easy Installation: Integrated clamp design simplifies setup.• Built to Last: Rugged construction ensures reliability and long service life.• Versatile Performance: With a 38 MHz bandwidth, the SC201 antenna supports most LMR applications, offering broad frequency coverage and dependable connectivity across diverse operational needs.Statement from Sinclair Technologies Executive General Manager, Wee Er. “To help mitigate uncertainties in frequency allocations in VHF private wireless networks, Sinclair has developed the SC201 wideband antenna that covers 136 MHz to 174 MHz, making it ideal for LMR applications. With a typical VSWR of 1.5:1, the SC201 antenna offers excellent electrical performance as a full-band VHF antenna. Moreover, its small and lightweight form factors result in a small wind loading area to sustain high wind velocity. Along with an integrated clamp, the cost-effective SC201 antenna also enables ease of installation and flexible deployment.”For more information about the SC201, please visit https://www.sinctech.com/pages/contact-us or email marketing@sinctech.com. Sinclair Technologies remains committed to delivering innovative solutions that offer superior quality.

