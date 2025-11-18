Sinclair Technologies Unveils SM 5G Family Tier — Advanced Multi-Band Antenna Solutions for Modern Connectivity

SM714 SM2601

New SM714 & SM2601 Series Antennas combine compact design, rugged construction, and full 5G/LTE coverage for next-generation connected mobility.

AURORA, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sinclair Technologies proudly announces the launch of its new SM 5G Family Tier, featuring the SM714 and SM2601 series antennas. These next-generation, multi-band, multi-port transport antennas are engineered to deliver superior connectivity, reliability, and versatility for 5G, LTE, GNSS, Wi-Fi, and other mission-critical wireless applications.The SM714 is a 4-in-1 low-profile customizable transit antenna that combines 5G/LTE, Wi-Fi, and tri-band GNSS coverage in a single compact form. Supporting 617–5925 MHz, it enables seamless operation across all major 5G and LTE bands. The integrated high-gain tri-band GNSS module provides fast, accurate positioning, while the IP67-rated rugged housing ensures long-term durability. With its 2.6-inch ultra-low profile and single-hole mount, the SM714 is ideal for vehicles, fleet systems, and connected mobility applications requiring a discreet, high-performance solution.The SM2601D is a 5-in-1 low-profile customizable antenna purpose-built for transportation, fleet, and rail systems. It features five independent ports: one for PTC (219–223 MHz), one for Wi-Fi (2400–6000 MHz), one for GNSS, and two full-band cellular ports (694–2700 MHz) that support diversity and MIMO operation for multi-radio systems. This dual-cell configuration offers greater throughput, flexibility, and redundancy in complex communication environments. Housed in a fire-rated, weather-resistant black radome, the SM2601 ensures exceptional reliability in harsh operating conditions.Together, the SM 5G Family Tier delivers unmatched performance and design flexibility for connected mobility, fleet tracking, and smart infrastructure — extending Sinclair’s 75-year legacy of engineering excellence and innovation in RF antenna technology.Key BenefitsSM714 – Compact 5G / GNSS Transit Antenna (Spec Sheet)• Wideband coverage: 617–5925 MHz across all major 5G/LTE bands• Tri-band GNSS (GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, BeiDou) for fast, precise positioning• Rugged IP67 housing ensures long-term reliability in harsh environments• Ultra-low 2.6 in. profile minimizes installation footprint and risk of damage• Ideal for vehicle rooftops, fleet applications, and mobile IoT systemsSM2601 – Multi-Port Transport Antenna (Spec Sheet)• Five integrated ports: PTC, GNSS, Wi-Fi, and dual broadband 694–2700 MHz channels• Supports MIMO and multi-radio configurations for maximum system flexibility• Fire-rated, weather-resistant radome built for extreme operating conditions• High-gain GNSS with low-noise amplifier enhances accuracy and signal integrity• Optimized for rail, transit, and mission-critical fleet communicationsStatement from Sinclair Technologies Director of Sales, Canada, Latin America & EMEA, Martine Cardozo: “The launch of our SM 5G Family marks a bold step in redefining the boundaries of connectivity. By blending creativity with cutting-edge innovation, we aim to deliver highly reliable, all-in-one solutions that meet the evolving demands of a market in constant motion.”About Sinclair TechnologiesFounded in 1951, Sinclair Technologies is a global leader in the design and manufacture of RF antennas and signal conditioning solutions for mission-critical communications. For more than seven decades, Sinclair has been trusted by public safety agencies, utilities, transportation providers, and network operators worldwide to keep essential communications running reliably. With a product portfolio exceeding 3,000 models and an ISO 9001-certified commitment to quality, Sinclair continues to set the benchmark for innovation, performance, and dependability. As the company celebrates its 75th “Diamond Jubilee,” it remains dedicated to advancing the future of wireless connectivity through precision-engineered antenna solutions built to perform in the world’s most demanding environments.For more information about the SM 5G Family Tier, please visit https://www.sinctech.com/pages/contact-us or email marketing@sinctech.com. Sinclair Technologies remains committed to delivering innovative solutions that offer superior quality.

Sinclair Technologies Company Overview 2025

