Beard Papa’s Little Tokyo Day with MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES in an Anime Collaboration Event

Exclusive Cream Puffs, Cosplay, and Giveaways – October 4 & 5 in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beard Papa’s, the Japanese bakery world-famous for its fresh cream puffs, is bringing anime magic to Los Angeles with a special Little Tokyo collaboration event featuring MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES. The two-day anime cream puff event takes place on Saturday, October 4 and Sunday, October 5 starting at 11:00 a.m.each day, at the Beard Papa’s Little Tokyo store, located at 333 Alameda St., Los Angeles, CA, in the heart of the Little Tokyo Historic District.

Fans of anime and Japanese desserts can enjoy exclusive MASHLE themed cream puffs, cosplay fun, and giveaways while celebrating the store’s official relaunch.

Limited-Time MASHLE Cream Puff Menu

Mashle Burnedead Puff – Official cream puff inspired by Mashle Burnedead

Mashle 6-Pack – A fan-favorite mix with 2 Mashle puffs, 1 Oreo™ Cookies & Cream, 1 chocolate, and 2 Original Puffs for a special price during the promotion. With the special set comes a FREE Limited Edition MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES cotton tote.

Anime Event Highlights & Special Offers

Free Mashle Tote Bag for the first 100 customers each day who purchase a Mashle 6-Pack

Free Puff Voucher for all guests with purchase

$5 Beard Papa’s Gift Card with every purchase

Bringing Anime Fans & Foodies Together in Little Tokyo

“Little Tokyo has always been a hub for Japanese culture in Los Angeles,” said Mark Nathan, Marketing Director of Beard Papa’s USA. “By collaborating with MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES, we’re offering something unique — a Japanese bakery and anime crossover that blends pop culture and food in the best way possible.”

Event Details

Location: Beard Papa’s Little Tokyo – 333 Alameda St., Los Angeles, CA

Date & Time: October 4 & 5, 2025 | Festivities begin at 11:00 a.m. each day

Event page: https://www.beardpapas.com/beard-papas-little-tokyo-la

About Beard Papa's

Founded in Osaka, Japan, in 1999, Beard Papa's began with a simple goal: to make the best cream puffs ever. The brand quickly gained a loyal following, expanding globally with over 485 stores across the world. Each cream puff is baked fresh daily, filled with a variety of custards that are made with the finest ingredients. Beard Papa's remains committed to quality and freshness, a promise that has made it a beloved brand worldwide. Visit beardpapas.com for more information and follow them @beardpapas on Instagram, @beardpapasofficial on TikTok, @beardpapasusa on X and Facebook

About Aniplex

Aniplex of America, Inc. (Santa Monica, California), a Sony Company, is a subsidiary of Aniplex, Inc. (headquartered in Tokyo, Japan), a division of Sony Music Entertainment (Japan), Inc., and a leading provider of anime content and music production and distribution in Japan. The company’s ever-growing lineup of shows includes: Sword Art Online, FULLMETAL ALCHEMIST: BROTHERHOOD, Fate/stay night [Unlimited Blade Works], Fate/Zero, KILL la KILL, GURREN LAGANN, MONOGATARI series, The Promised Neverland, Kaguya-sama: Love Is War, Lycoris Recoil, MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba, and many more.

