Beard Papa’s Cream Puffs Introduces a New Limited-Time Flavor: Dubai Chocolate Puff

Dubai Chocolate Puff

A Worldly Twist on the Classic Cream Puff Arrives This September

CERRITOS, CA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beard Papa’s, the world-famous Japanese cream puff chain known for its fresh and natural cream puffs, is unveiling its newest indulgence for September: the Dubai Chocolate Puff.

This limited-time creation combines rich, velvety chocolate custard with Middle Eastern-inspired toppings for a decadent flavor experience unlike any other.

The Dubai Chocolate Puff features Beard Papa’s signature cream puff shell, dipped in smooth Callebaut dark chocolate, drizzled with white chocolate, and topped with a luxurious blend of shredded kataifi pastry and roasted pistachios.

Inside the eclair shell, guests will find a silky chocolate custard filling, made in-house daily with real dark chocolate and cocoa for the perfect balance of sweetness and depth.

“Our goal is to keep surprising our fans with flavors that are both innovative and globally inspired,” said Mark Nathan, Marketing Director of Beard Papa’s USA. “The Dubai Chocolate Puff captures that balance of East meets West—rich chocolate layered with textures and flavors that bring a new twist to our famous cream puffs. It’s indulgent, unique, and only here for a short time.”

The Dubai Chocolate Puff will be available at participating Beard Papa’s stores nationwide throughout September, while supplies last.

For more information, store locations, or to order online, visit www.beardpapas.com.

Founded in Osaka, Japan, in 1999, Beard Papa's began with a simple goal: to make the world’s best cream puffs. The brand quickly gained a loyal following, expanding globally with over 550 stores across the world. Each cream puff is baked fresh daily, filled with a variety of custards that are made with the finest ingredients. Beard Papa's remains committed to quality and freshness, a promise that has made it a beloved brand worldwide. Visit beardpapas.com for more information and follow them @beardpapas on Instagram, @beardpapasofficial on TikTok, @beardpapasusa on X and Facebook. Learn more at beardpapas.com

