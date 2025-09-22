MFMA Announces 2025–2026 Scholarship Recipients

Thank you so much for this opportunity. It means the world that people want to help me pursue my education and see value in doing so.” — Ethan Caeton, Oregon State University

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Maple Flooring Manufacturers Association (MFMA) is proud to announce the recipients of its 2025–2026 MFMA Scholarships, awarded annually to support educational success in fields related to the sports flooring business.This year, five students were selected for their academic dedication and commitment to careers that will positively impact industries connected to sports flooring, from forestry and wood science to architecture and design.The recipients are:• Ethan Caeton, Oregon State University – B.S. Forestry: Forest Restoration and Fire• Bridgett Goebel, Arizona State University – Architecture• Sophie Meyer, Michigan Technological University – Forestry• Shawn Ray, Carnegie Mellon University – Architecture• Haley Rosenberg, Northern Arizona University – Master of ForestryScholarship recipients highlighted how the award enables them to pursue their studies and career goals:“Thank you so much for this opportunity. It means the world that people want to help me pursue my education and see value in doing so. Scholarships are also a reminder and an encouragement that spur me on to keep going with my education. My hope is that once I graduate, I’ll be able to contribute to others as you have helped me.” – Ethan Caeton, Oregon State University“Your support confirms that I’m moving in the right direction. It allows me to focus more fully on strengthening my skills, exploring my creativity, and keeping sustainability at the core of my design work. I am deeply grateful for this gift of both opportunity and peace of mind.” – Bridgett Goebel, Arizona State UniversityThe program recognizes the essential role of trained professionals at every stage of the process— from transforming trees into high-performance sports surfaces, ensuring proper installation, and supporting the careers of those who rely on these floors every day.“The MFMA Scholarship Program reflects our commitment to investing in the future of our industry,” said Steve Bernard, Executive Vice President, MFMA. “These recipients represent the next generation of leaders across forestry, wood science, and architecture. By supporting their education, we are helping ensure that the values of craftsmanship, innovation, and sustainability remain strong for decades to come.”For more information about the MFMA Scholarship Program, visit maplefloor.orgFor all MFMA media inquiries, additional comment requests or interviews, please contact Neal Bryant at neal@dobbins-group.com.About MFMAFounded in 1897, the Maple Flooring Manufacturers Association (MFMA) is the authoritative source for technical information about maple flooring and related products, recognized globally as the industry standard for sports flooring excellence.

