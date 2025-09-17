Submit Release
Maple Flooring Manufacturers Association Announces 2026 Members-Only Bi-Annual Conference in Orlando, Florida

The MFMA Conference is more than a meeting—it’s a chance for our members to learn from one another, strengthen relationships, and shape the future of sports flooring”
— Steve Bernard, Executive Vice President, MFMA
CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Maple Flooring Manufacturers Association (MFMA) will welcome more than 300 members, including Member Mills, Allied Manufacturers, and Sport Floor Contractors, to its members-only bi-annual conference taking place in late February 2026 at the Caribe Royale in Orlando, Florida.

The 2026 MFMA Conference will bring together leaders across the sports flooring industry for three days of education, innovation, and connection. Attendees will participate in education sessions, experience the latest in sports flooring products and innovations, and enjoy networking opportunities that include MFMA’s traditional golf outing.

A milestone moment of the event will be the closing ceremonies, which will feature the induction of new honorees into the prestigious Maple Flooring Manufacturers Hall of Fame, celebrating individuals who have made a lasting impact on the industry.

“The MFMA Conference is more than a meeting—it’s a chance for our members to learn from one another, strengthen relationships, and shape the future of sports flooring,” said Steve Bernard, Executive Vice President, MFMA.
About MFMA
Founded in 1897, the Maple Flooring Manufacturers Association (MFMA) is the authoritative source for technical information about maple flooring and related products, recognized globally as the industry standard for sports flooring excellence.

