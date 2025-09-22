CDI Products Welcomes New President, Brent Regan

Professional Headshot of Brent Regan - CDI Products President

CDI Products appoints Brent Regan as President, bringing extensive experience to enhance innovation and customer-focused solutions in high-performance polymers.

By leveraging CDI's capabilities, in conjunction with our AST global business units and the expertise of Michelin, we are uniquely positioned to address our customers' most significant challenges.” — Brent Regan, President of CDI Products

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CDI Products , a global leader in high-performance polymer engineering, including custom-designed functional components, sealing solutions, wear components, and beyond for critical applications , is pleased to announce the appointment of Brent Regan as its new President.Mr. Regan brings a proven record of executive leadership, business transformation, strategic development, and customer-focused innovation. With decades of experience in the high-tech polymer industry , as well as recent leadership in the construction and engineering sector, he brings a unique perspective to CDI’s mission of advancing engineered sealing and wear solutions that drive performance and reliability.“We are excited to welcome Brent to CDI Products,” said Leonard Casey, Managing Director of Advanced Sealing Technologies (AST). “His leadership style, technical acumen, and global perspective align perfectly with our vision to be the trusted partner for customers in critical industries. Brent’s appointment underscores our commitment to growth, innovation, and world-class execution.”“I am truly excited to return to the high-tech polymer industry and to join CDI Products at such an important time in its journey,” said Brent Regan, President of CDI Products. “After gaining valuable experience in the construction and engineering sector, I am eager to bring that perspective back to an industry that I know so well. CDI’s reputation is built on putting the customer first and leveraging unmatched expertise in engineering, manufacturing, material science, and global logistics. I look forward to working with our talented team to strengthen our leadership across key industries such as aerospace, semiconductor, hydrogen and renewable energy, industrial solutions, and beyond, while continuing to deliver innovative solutions that drive value for our customers worldwide. By leveraging CDI's capabilities, in conjunction with the centers of excellence from our AST global business units, and the material science and composite solutions expertise of our parent company Michelin, we are uniquely positioned to address our customers' most significant challenges.”As President, Mr. Regan will lead CDI’s global operations and innovation strategy, focusing on advancing material science, scaling partnerships with OEMs and end users, and continuing to position CDI Products as the partner of choice for critical applications worldwide.CDI Products is part of Advanced Sealing Technologies (AST), a division of the Michelin Group, and has built a reputation over five decades for material expertise, engineering excellence, and customer collaboration. The addition of Mr. Regan to the leadership team reflects CDI’s ongoing commitment to technical innovation and long-term customer value.For more information about CDI Products and its engineered solutions, please visit www.CDIProducts.com

