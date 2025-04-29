CDI Products Achieves NADCAP Certification, Joins Michelin at Paris Air Show, Strengthening Commitment to Aerospace

CDI Products NADCAP Announcement - Modern airliner takes off against blue sky

CDI Products achieved NADCAP certification, enhancing its commitment to quality in Aerospace and Defense, and will showcase innovations at the Paris Air Show.

CDI and Michelin R&D teams continually advance our leading-edge products and capabilities. These efforts support customer partnerships and drive innovation across the Aerospace and Defense industry.” — Kurt Hayden, Ph.D., Research and Technology Director

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CDI Products is proud to announce that it has achieved National Aerospace and Defense Contractors Accreditation Program (NADCAP) certification, reinforcing its commitment to the highest standards of quality, innovation, and performance for the Aerospace and Defense industries. NADCAP certification is a globally acknowledged accrediting procedure that guarantees aerospace suppliers adhere to rigorous quality and process criteria for designated aerospace manufacturing processes. NADCAP certification is overseen by the Performance Review Institute (PRI).This prestigious accreditation marks a significant milestone in CDI’s ongoing mission to deliver advanced sealing, wear, and polymeric solutions to critical markets worldwide. With NADCAP certification, CDI further demonstrates its dedication to exceeding the rigorous demands of the aviation, space, and defense sectors.“This NADCAP certification represents a validation of CDI’s relentless focus on innovation, precision, and customer collaboration,” said Kurt Hayden, Ph.D., Research and Technology Director of Advanced Sealing Technologies – CDI’s Divisional Management Group. “The CDI and Michelin research and development teams continually advance our leading-edge products and capabilities. Coupled with deep partnerships with our customers, these efforts support innovation across the Aerospace and Defense industry.”Continuous improvement, ingenuity, and investment are the catalysts for innovation and progress. CDI aims to broaden the scope of its offerings to the aviation market by further developing its innovative material offering and continuously enhancing process efficiency. As part of its ongoing investment in the Aerospace market, CDI will be exhibiting at the Paris Air Show this June, joining its parent company, Michelin, and other Michelin Group Companies serving the Aerospace sector. CDI will showcase its expanded Arylast™ material portfolio, offering a complete range of high-performance elastomers engineered for extreme environments and demanding applications.Steve James, Director of Strategic Marketing of Aerospace Products at CDI Products, emphasized the importance of meeting the strictest industry standards. “In the Aerospace sector, the performance and reliability of sealing components are critical to safety and mission success,” said James. “Achieving NADCAP certification showcases our commitment to delivering elastomeric components that meet and exceed the stringent requirements of today’s aviation and defense environments. With this certification, CDI now holds both the AS9100 and NADCAP certifications , demonstrating to our customers that we consistently produce products that comply with or exceed the quality requirements for specific processes, while also saving customers the cost and effort of multiple audits.”CDI Products invites all attendees to visit its experts at the Michelin booth in Hall 2A No. C253 to learn more about how its Arylast™ materials and sealing and wear solutions are pushing the boundaries of performance in Aerospace and Defense applications. You can view the aerospace product digital catalogue and learn more about CDI’s industry-leading sealing systems here: https://www.cdiproducts.com/aerospace-catalogue-overview

