CDI Products Achieves NADCAP Certification, Joins Michelin at Paris Air Show, Strengthening Commitment to Aerospace

CDI Products NADCAP Announcement - Modern airliner takes off against blue sky

CDI Products NADCAP Announcement - Modern airliner takes off against blue sky

CDI Products achieved NADCAP certification, enhancing its commitment to quality in Aerospace and Defense, and will showcase innovations at the Paris Air Show.

CDI and Michelin R&D teams continually advance our leading-edge products and capabilities. These efforts support customer partnerships and drive innovation across the Aerospace and Defense industry.”
— Kurt Hayden, Ph.D., Research and Technology Director
HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CDI Products is proud to announce that it has achieved National Aerospace and Defense Contractors Accreditation Program (NADCAP) certification, reinforcing its commitment to the highest standards of quality, innovation, and performance for the Aerospace and Defense industries. NADCAP certification is a globally acknowledged accrediting procedure that guarantees aerospace suppliers adhere to rigorous quality and process criteria for designated aerospace manufacturing processes. NADCAP certification is overseen by the Performance Review Institute (PRI).

This prestigious accreditation marks a significant milestone in CDI’s ongoing mission to deliver advanced sealing, wear, and polymeric solutions to critical markets worldwide. With NADCAP certification, CDI further demonstrates its dedication to exceeding the rigorous demands of the aviation, space, and defense sectors.

“This NADCAP certification represents a validation of CDI’s relentless focus on innovation, precision, and customer collaboration,” said Kurt Hayden, Ph.D., Research and Technology Director of Advanced Sealing Technologies – CDI’s Divisional Management Group. “The CDI and Michelin research and development teams continually advance our leading-edge products and capabilities. Coupled with deep partnerships with our customers, these efforts support innovation across the Aerospace and Defense industry.”

Continuous improvement, ingenuity, and investment are the catalysts for innovation and progress. CDI aims to broaden the scope of its offerings to the aviation market by further developing its innovative material offering and continuously enhancing process efficiency. As part of its ongoing investment in the Aerospace market, CDI will be exhibiting at the Paris Air Show this June, joining its parent company, Michelin, and other Michelin Group Companies serving the Aerospace sector. CDI will showcase its expanded Arylast™ material portfolio, offering a complete range of high-performance elastomers engineered for extreme environments and demanding applications.

Steve James, Director of Strategic Marketing of Aerospace Products at CDI Products, emphasized the importance of meeting the strictest industry standards. “In the Aerospace sector, the performance and reliability of sealing components are critical to safety and mission success,” said James. “Achieving NADCAP certification showcases our commitment to delivering elastomeric components that meet and exceed the stringent requirements of today’s aviation and defense environments. With this certification, CDI now holds both the AS9100 and NADCAP certifications, demonstrating to our customers that we consistently produce products that comply with or exceed the quality requirements for specific processes, while also saving customers the cost and effort of multiple audits.”

CDI Products invites all attendees to visit its experts at the Michelin booth in Hall 2A No. C253 to learn more about how its Arylast™ materials and sealing and wear solutions are pushing the boundaries of performance in Aerospace and Defense applications. You can view the aerospace product digital catalogue and learn more about CDI’s industry-leading sealing systems here: https://www.cdiproducts.com/aerospace-catalogue-overview.

Kari Schoeffler
CDI Products
+1 832-785-9304
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

CDI Products Achieves NADCAP Certification, Joins Michelin at Paris Air Show, Strengthening Commitment to Aerospace

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Kari Schoeffler
CDI Products
+1 832-785-9304
Company/Organization
CDI Products
8103 Rankin Road
Humble, Texas, 77396
United States
+1 281-446-6662
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

CDI Products is a Michelin Group Company with locations serving North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific. We are a global leader in high-performance polymer and flexible graphite products, including seals, bearings, wear components, and functional components. Our in-house engineering, material development, and manufacturing capabilities offer full vertical integration from raw materials to finished products. Our products are engineered by highly trained engineers working alongside our Materials Science team. Our engineered materials are developed and tested on-site. We service aerospace and defense, oil and gas, industrial processing, power generation, refining and petrochemical, liquid natural gas (LNG), cryogenics, wind and renewable energy, water management, fluid handling, medical and automotive markets. For more information about CDI Products, visit www.CDIproducts.com.

CDI Products Website

More From This Author
CDI Products Achieves NADCAP Certification, Joins Michelin at Paris Air Show, Strengthening Commitment to Aerospace
CDI Products Launches New Aerospace Sealing System Product Line and Digital Catalogue
CDI Energy Products Unveils New Brand Identity Reflecting Company's Diversification
View All Stories From This Author