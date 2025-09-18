Community Voices Rise to the U.S. Supreme Court: AfricaLogical Institute Calls for National Support on Medicaid Justice as Indianapolis Elevates Health Equity

This Panoply is our living archive, our moral call to action, and our invitation to others nationwide to resist policies that are already costing lives.” — Dr. Ivan Douglas Hicks

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The AfricaLogical Institute, led by Ivan Douglas Hicks, Ph.D., today announced the release of the final dissemination paper from its Robert Wood Johnson Foundation–supported Health Equity Study. The report, Fight On 2025 : A Panoply of Weapons to Fight for Medicaid for All, chronicles the collective advocacy of community leaders, clergy, and healthcare partners who fought for Medicaid at Indiana’s 2025 General Assembly.The Panoply is more than research—it is a blueprint for action. The team's data is already shaping history, as it was intentionally used in a Friend of the Court Brief headed to the U.S. Supreme Court. The AfricaLogical Institute (AfricaLogical.com), alongside 65 Deans of Public Health, serves as an official Amicus Curiae, challenging harmful Medicaid policies as “arbitrary and capricious.”“Community voices are being amplified in the highest halls of justice,” said Dr. Hicks. “This Panoply is our living archive, our moral call to action, and our invitation to others nationwide to resist policies that are already costing lives. This is resistance to evil—and it is good trouble.”ACTION RESEARCH ON DISPLAY: SEPTEMBER 20, 2025To mark this historic moment, the Institute and its partners will host a (1) Community Health Resource Fair and (2) Film Premiere on Saturday, September 20th at The Bradley Building, 877 Udell Street, Indianapolis.● Community Health Resource Fair (9:30 AM – 1:00 PM): Local providers, health screenings, Medicaid information, food, games, raffle prizes, and resources for families.● Film Premiere – Fight On: Medicaid, A Moral Call to Action: (1:00 PM - 2:30PM) Directed by Ira Mallory, the film documents Indiana’s Medicaid fight. A conversation about Medicaid advocacy led by Pastor John Girton, Jr. (Pastor “G”).● Distribution of the Panoply: The Fight On 2025, Medicaid Panoply is available for digital distribution and rolling out now - gaining significant national support.CALL TO ACTIONThe AfricaLogical Institute urges organizations, congregations, civic leaders, and advocacy networks across Indiana and the nation to sign on in support of this effort. By adding their names, supporters affirm that Medicaid is not just a policy—it is a moral and ethical mandate.Sign on your organization to support this legal action (for representatives of organizations): Fight On - Sign-On to Fight On Download Panoply here: Fight On 2025: A Panoply of Weapons to Fight for Medicaid for All________________________________________About The AfricaLogical InstituteThe AfricaLogical Institute is dedicated to advancing health equity, amplifying community voices, and transforming data into action. Through research, advocacy, and multi-faith collaboration, the Institute works to challenge unjust systems and build a future where every life is valued. For more information, please visit: https://www.africalogical.com/ ##

