Addressing the Struggles of Low-Income Communities: A look ahead in 2025

The Community IS the Expert

The Indiana Ministerium & The AfricaLogical Institute Hosts the 4th Faith Community Consultation on “Health, Education & Welfare"

It is essential that we work together as a faith community and with community leadership to ensure all residents have access to the resources and care they need.” — Dr. Ivan Douglas Hicks, Founding President of the AfricaLogical Institute

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Indiana Ministerium & The AfricaLogical Institute Hosts the 4th Faith Community Consultation on “Health, Education & Welfare The Indiana Ministerium is hosting a crucial Faith Community Consultation next week on Friday, February 21, 2025 at The United Way of Central Indiana, to discuss the current state of health, education and general welfare of Hoosiers. The goal of the meeting is to collaborate with multi-faith leaders and policymakers on how best to improve health outcomes, especially for those most vulnerable in our community. The event will bring together community leaders from all sectors of Indiana to ensure healthy dialogue and strategy among a cross-section of Indiana leadership.The AfricaLogical Institute along with the Interdisciplinary Research Leaders (IRL) of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, The Concerned Clergy, (GIMA) The Greater Indianapolis Multifaith Alliance and many other organizations have joined in partnership with the Indiana Ministerium, to develop this community education session. The event is open to community leaders from all walks of life across Indiana, providing a platform for collaborative discussions to help shape the future of the state. In person capacity has been reached but the community is invited to join the conversation virtually.Event Details:Date: February 21, 2025Time: 1:00 PM – 3:45 PMLocation: 2955 North Meridian Street, #200, Indianapolis, IN 46208Registration Link: https://secure.lglforms.com/form_engine/s/Xekw0xgMpN4IQWL0abv8qA The meeting will feature three panel discussions on immediate challenges impacting health, education, and welfare facilitated by members of the AfricaLogical Institute team, Ivan Douglas Hicks, Ph.D., Dr. David Craig, and Dr. Gwen Kelley. Attendees will be invited to listen, learn, and collaborate on strategic ways to take action to address current legislation and wider community concerns.“We invite community leaders, faith organizations, and all concerned citizens to join us in this important conversation about the future of “health, education and general welfare” of our community. It is essential that we work together as a faith community and with community leadership to ensure all residents have access to the resources and care they need,” said Dr. Ivan Douglas Hicks, Founding President of the AfricaLogical Institute.This event allows for discussion among a cross-section of our community to hear and provide input as we look to make determined steps together to fight for those most vulnerable in our community, who cannot easily fight for themselves.For more information, please visit: AfricaLogical.Com, IndianaMinisterium.com, or contact Dr. Ivan Douglas Hicks at (317) 250-0855. Dr. Hicks is the Leader of the Ministerium, Pastor of First Baptist Church North Indianapolis and President of The Baptist Student Foundation at Purdue University. He is a fellow, along with Dr. David Craig (IUI) in the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, Interdisciplinary Research Leaders Program, Cohort (7).##

