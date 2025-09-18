Learn about hummingbirds at Sept. 25 MDC virtual program

Body

WEST PLAINS, Mo. – Hummingbird migration is in full swing, which means now is a great time to learn about these small and fascinating creatures.

People can learn about hummingbirds at the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) virtual program “Birds: Hummingbirds of Missouri” on Sept. 25. This free online program will be from 1-2 p.m. and is open to all ages. People can register at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/210777

At the Sept. 25 program, MDC Naturalist Wendy Lott will have information about the annual life cycle of a hummingbird. She will discuss this bird’s fall migrations to southern Mexico and Central America. These migration trips send many hungry hummingbirds to area feeders. She will also talk about how people can plant native plants to attract these pollinators, as well as other native pollinating birds and insects, to yards and gardens.

Though this program is free, registration is required to participate. Use the link above. Registrants must provide an e-mail, so a program link can be sent to them. This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenters.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual and in-person programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.