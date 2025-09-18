A Tragic Year for the Education of Children Living in Conflict Zones - A Joint Statement

DOHA, QATAR, September 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amid escalating challenges facing education in conflict-affected regions around the world, and as part of the observance of the sixth International Day to Protect Education from Attack, a joint statement is being issued by a group of prominent international figures. The statement calls for urgent action to halt the ongoing violations against children and educational systems in crisis zones. It reflects a unified stance in response to the deteriorating situation of education, described as the worst year on record for children and their right to education in conflict zones, and sheds light on the scale of the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza and other areas of conflict.

This year, a joint statement is being issued by a number of prominent global figures, including Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, Chairperson of the Education Above All Foundation and UN SDG Advocate, Her Excellency Mrs. Mirela Bećirović, spouse of the Member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, H.E. Mrs. Verónica del Socorro Alcocer García, First Lady of Colombia, H.E. Mrs. Fatoumatta Bah-Barrow, First Lady of The Gambia, H.E. Mrs. Fatima Maada Bio, First Lady of the Republic of Sierra Leone, H.E. Mrs. Emine Erdoğan, First Lady of Türkiye, HRH Princess Dana Firas, Petra National Trust President & UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador for Cultural Heritage, H.E. Dr. Wan Azizah Ismail, Spouse of the Prime Minister of Malaysia, The Rt. Hon. Mr. Humza Yousaf, Former First Minister of Scotland.

The official joint statement is as follows:

⁠- We come together to express grave concern that the situation of children living in conditions of conflict has and is continuing to deteriorate at an alarming rate. This has been a tragic year for children living in conflict zones – who were killed, starved, injured and denied their fundamental human rights, including their right to education.

- Brutal attacks on children’s education have continued to take place in Sudan, Ukraine, Myanmar, Colombia and throughout the globe. For years we have drawn attention to these breaches of international law, which are not new.

- As we come together in 2025 the genocide in Gaza continues – in Gaza the perpetrators have crossed an important line in ethics and law –they are perpetrating genocide and engineered starvation.

- In addition to deliberate starvation, attacks on civilians, including children, and forced displacement of populations in Gaza, the perpetrators of this aggression have at the same time committed scholasticide - the deliberate wholesale destruction of the Palestinian education system, its libraries and universities. These actions are part of a deliberate tactic to obliterate and erase Gaza’s intellectual, cultural and social life.

- Across the world, there is recognition of the gravity of the situation in Gaza, with states and governments coming together into a unified movement and speaking with one voice to denounce genocide, flagrant violations of international law and call for justice.

⁠- Today we add our voices to this movement to end the genocide, and pledge to carry out our work in providing educational opportunities and helping children heal as they learn.

ABOUT EDUCATION ABOVE ALL

Education Above All (EAA) Foundation is a global foundation established in 2012 by Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser. EAA Foundation aims to transform lives through education and employment opportunities. We believe that education is the single most effective means of reducing poverty, creating peaceful and just societies, unlocking the full potential of every child and youth, and creating the right conditions to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Through our multi-sectoral approach, unique financing models, focus on innovation as a tool for social good, and partnerships, we aim to bring hope and real opportunities to the lives of marginalised children and youth. The Education Above All Foundation comprises the following programmes: Educate A Child (EAC), Al Fakhoora, Reach Out To All (ROTA), Protect Education in Insecurity and Conflict (PEIC), Silatech, Innovation Development (ID) Directorate, and the Together Project.

