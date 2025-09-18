Ring Tree Lighting Announces Christmas Tree lighting Ideas

Tree lighting Upgrade for your Holiday Style No need for storage when you can use these year round on your porch

Ring Tree Lighting solution for a stress-free Christmas tree lighting. The brand’s trunk‑mounted ring design eliminates tangles and time-consuming setup hassle.

As a newly single Mom, I was struggling to find the magic for my son, but first I had to untangle all of those lights! That's when I thought of the idea to invent Ring Tree Lighting.” — Nancy von Hapke

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, September 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ring Tree Lighting unveils tariff-free, family-friendly Christmas tree lighting ideas for the 2025 Holiday Season

Canadian” Mompreneur” Nancy von Hapke shares faster, safer, budget-smart ways to light trees; 240-LED set ships across Canada at a new tariff-free price of just $99

Ring Tree Lighting announced today its seasonal solution to stress-free Christmas tree lighting with a tariff-free offer designed to help families decorate beautifully and affordably this holiday season. The brand’s trunk‑mounted ring design eliminates tangles and time-consuming setup hassles. With this easy-to-use system, purchasers can upgrade their tree lighting in minutes. For the 2025 Holiday Season, Ring Tree Lighting is offering a 20% discount on their 240-LED set, now priced at $99 CAD, plus shipping.

“I love to create an enchanting atmosphere at home,” says Founder and Inventor, Nancy von Hapke. “One Christmas as a newly single Mom, I was struggling to find the magic for my son, and I wanted to create a worry-free, effortless Christmas decorating experience, but first I had to untangle all of those lights! That’s when I realized that there had to be a better solution because this was so difficult, expensive and frustrating. The magic of Christmas is so amazing, but putting lights on a tree is not.” “With its innovative design and affordable pricing, we believe it will become an essential part of holiday traditions.” Says von Hapke.

For parents or caregivers balancing school pickups and early bedtimes. For grandparents welcoming their families home for the holidays. For singles with a packed holiday schedule. Ring Tree’s system saves time and hassle. Bring back the magic and remove the mess—spend less time untangling, more time enjoying the glow together.

Highlights

Easy, quick setup: , layered depth that looks polished fast, and a compact, reusable storage box that tucks away neatly when the season ends.

Attaches to the tree trunk in minutes with an intuitive design that is both kid and senior-friendly, which will minimize frustration and speed up decorating.

Depth and mood: Layered lighting effects with custom colours or classic white create a warm, immersive look without extra strands or guesswork.

No tangling: A circular, trunk‑glide format replaces loose strands, helping seasonal decorators avoid knots and clutter around the tree.

Space-saving storage: A durable, reusable canvas box keeps all 240 bulbs organized in a compact footprint that fits neatly into cabinets or drawers.

Cost‑effective value: 240 bulbs deliver the equivalent of four 60‑bulb boxes, helping households get a ‘full-tree look’ at a budget‑friendly price point.

Timed ahead of peak holiday shopping, the brand’s tariff‑free positioning and 20% discount aim to counter rising costs and limited seasonal imports, giving families a reliable option that’s available, simple to use, and built to last with long‑life LEDs. The company notes its solution helps reduce waste from broken or tangled strands while keeping living rooms calm and clutter‑free during setup and storage.

Availability and pricing

Available now: 240‑LED Ring Tree Lighting set at $99 CAD plus shipping, with 20% seasonal savings applied.

Canadian Orders Only: Ring-Tree Lighting’s products are exempt from additional Canadian import tariffs.

Ships across Canada and the U.S., with customer‑friendly setup guidance included in every box.

About Ring Tree Lighting

Founded in 2023, Ring Tree Lighting designs practical, family‑friendly holiday lighting solutions that simplify setup, reduce clutter, and create a beautiful, layered glow in minutes. The company focuses on intuitive design, value, and durable storage to help households decorate confidently without the traditional frustrations of tangled strands and short‑lived bulbs.

To learn more visit: www.ringtreelighting.com

For media inquiries and to book a product display in store contact:

dkpr public relations inc. Deborah Knight, 416-200-3577 – dknight@dkpr.ca

Legal Disclaimer:

