CHILLIWACK’S FAREWELL TO FRIENDS TOUR CELEBRATES 55th ANNIVERSARY TRAVELLING ACROSS CANADA FOR ONE LAST TIME

Chilliwack Final Farewell to Friends Tour 2025. The tour will kick off in Calgary with previews and kick off in Vancouver on April 19

Chilliwack's live show promises great music & memories—one final chance to sing along to these hit tunes before this tour is… GONE, GONE, GONE!

I am looking forward to being on the road once more in this great country we love with this amazing band and singing for our friends again. What a journey this career has been, and we’re not done yet!” — Bill Henderson, Founding Member and Lead Singer

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Canada’s legendary rock band Chilliwack is hitting the road one last time after 55 incredible years. After previewing two shows in Calgary, The Farewell to Friends Tour kicks off in their hometown of Vancouver on April 19 and travels coast to coast until the end of 2025, stopping at 11 cities with more shows planned.

Chilliwack is truly one of Canada’s top recording acts of the 1970s and 80s, with 12 albums, 15 gold and platinum certifications, Canadian Music Hall of Fame, international acclaim, and millions of fans. Chilliwack has given us timeless hits like Fly At Night, California Girl, My Girl (Gone Gone Gone), Raino, Lonesome Mary, I Believe, and Whatcha Gonna Do. Their live album There and Back continues to win over new fans, showcasing Chilliwack’s dynamic and electrifying live performances of all their hit songs.

“I am looking forward to being on the road once more in this great country we love with this amazing band and singing for our friends again. What a journey this career has been, and we’re not done yet!” says Bill Henderson, Founding Member and Lead Singer of Chilliwack.

As lead singer, guitarist, producer, and songwriter, Bill Henderson played a major role in the success of Chilliwack’s twelve albums released from 1969 to 1985. Born in Vancouver, Bill grew up in Western Canada and began earning a living as a musician while still in high school. He studied music at the University of British Columbia and in 1966 helped found The Collectors, one of Canada’s most innovative musical groups. After two albums, the group evolved into Chilliwack.

Along with Bill there have been many “key” members in the group including Claire Lawrence, Ross Turney, Brian MacLeod, Ab Bryant and John Roles to name a few. The current line up working with Bill is brother Ed Henderson on guitar and vocals, Jerry Adolphe (since 1985) on drums, and newest member Gord Maxwell on bass and vocals. Together over the last 20 some years they have evolved a powerful chemistry.

This show promises great music and memories—one final chance to sing along to these hit tunes before this tour is… GONE, GONE, GONE!

For more information on how to buy tickets, visit www.gonegonegone.com for a complete list of shows. And keep checking as shows are added.

Follow the Farewell to Friends Tour on Facebook at facebook.com/chilliwackband.



Media Inquiries:

Dkpr Public Relations Inc. Toronto

Deborah Knight

Phone: 416-200-3577 (dkpr)

Email: dknight@dkpr.ca

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.