Cooper Hurley Injury Lawyers’ 2025 Vote for a School Contest to Award $17,500 to Hampton Roads Schools

2024 Vote for a School winner

To thank our local educators, Cooper Hurley Injury Lawyers is offering a total of $17,500 in donations to three deserving Hampton Roads schools this Fall.

NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cooper Hurley Injury Lawyers is excited to announce that Vote For a School is back for another year. To thank our local educators and acknowledge the lasting impact of their work, Cooper Hurley Injury Lawyers is offering a total of $17,500 in donations to three deserving Hampton Roads schools this Fall.

The top three public or private schools in Hampton Roads or the Eastern Shore that receive the most votes from the community by October 14, 2025, will share $17,500 in donations from The Car Crash Experts. The first-place school will receive $10,000, the second-place school will receive $5,000, and the third-place school will receive $2,500. The winning schools have the freedom to use the donation as they see fit.

“Helping our community is at the heart of what we do, both in and out of the courtroom,” said Jim Hurley, Managing Partner at Cooper Hurley Injury Lawyers.

“Hampton Roads isn’t just where we work, it’s our home. Many of our attorneys and staff have deep roots in Hampton Roads. Our families thrive because of the strong connected community around us,” he added.

In 2024, Portsmouth Catholic Regional School won the top prize of $10,000 and used it to expand learning beyond the classroom. Without school buses, field trips were costly, so part of the donation covered safe transportation for their students. The rest supported important technology upgrades, online subscriptions, and books.

The Vote for a School initiative was inspired by a 2020 donation of $5,000 to Larrymore Elementary School in Norfolk for student laptops following the spread of COVID-19 and the transition to virtual schooling. Since then, Cooper Hurley Injury Lawyers has continued to support education through donations amounting to tens of thousands of dollars to schools across Tidewater. To kick off the school year, the firm bought the entire classroom wish list for one teacher in each city of Hampton Roads.

To nominate a school to receive $10,000, $5,000, or $2,500 donations from Cooper Hurley Injury Lawyers, Hampton Roads residents should visit https://cooperhurley.com/vote-for-a-school/. Voting ends on October 14, and the winners of Vote for a School will be announced on the firm’s Facebook page on October 17.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.