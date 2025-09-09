Pregnant Women Share Perspectives on Driving and Safe Behind the Wheel

Responses of how much anxiety participants said they experience while driving (scale of 1-10)

Cooper Hurley Injury Lawyers launched a survey, asking 100 pregnant mothers, how their pregnancy affects their driving and what their biggest concerns are.

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SURVEY RESULTS: UNDERSTANDING THE CONCERNS OF PREGNANT DRIVERS

To better understand the challenges of driving while pregnant, we conducted a survey of 100 pregnant participants. The goal was to assess their concerns about driving safety and the availability of pregnancy-specific information. The results reveal key insights into both the emotional and physical difficulties faced by expectant mothers on the road.

ARE PREGNANT MOMS GETTING THE INFORMATION THEY NEED FOR SAFE DRIVING?

A significant finding from our survey is the dissatisfaction with the availability of pregnancy-specific driving safety information. Only 57% of respondents felt very satisfied or satisfied with the resources available. This highlights a critical gap in information, leaving many pregnant drivers uncertain about how to drive safely during pregnancy. This gap emphasizes the need for clearer, more accessible resources to help expectant mothers navigate the road safely.

DRIVING CHALLENGES SIGNIFICANTLY CONTRIBUTE TO STRESS LEVELS DURING PREGNANCY

Our survey found that 79% of participants rated their anxiety or mental distress about driving while pregnant as 5 or higher on a scale of 1 to 10. This indicates that most expectant mothers experience moderate to high levels of stress when driving. Factors such as concerns about their health, the baby’s safety, and physical discomfort contribute to this anxiety.

Elevated stress levels can be harmful during pregnancy, potentially leading to complications. High anxiety can also impair cognitive function, making it more difficult to stay alert while driving. These results underscore the importance of addressing the mental and emotional well-being of pregnant drivers to ensure safer and less stressful driving experiences.

PHYSICAL DIFFICULTIES BEHIND THE WHEEL

Pregnancy brings physical changes that can make driving more challenging. The survey revealed that 53% of respondents reported driving while pregnant as challenging due to issues such as swollen feet, shortness of breath, dizziness, nausea, and general discomfort. These physical challenges can affect not only comfort but also safety, as they may impact the driver’s ability to maintain full control of the vehicle. It’s crucial for expectant mothers to have access to resources and advice on managing these challenges while driving.

VALUABLE SAFETY FEATURES FOR EXPECTANT MOTHERS

Expectant mothers also recognize the importance of certain vehicle safety features that make driving safer and more comfortable during pregnancy. Here’s a breakdown of the most valued features:

- Seatbelt Adjusters (74%): These adjusters help ensure a proper fit, improving comfort and safety during a potential collision.

- Blind-Spot Monitoring (68%): This feature provides additional awareness and helps prevent accidents by alerting drivers to vehicles in their blind spots.

- Advanced Airbag Systems (67%): Adjusting airbag force based on seat position provides better protection for pregnant drivers.

- Rearview Cameras (58%): This feature enhances visibility while reversing, reducing the risk of accidents in tight spaces.

- Lane Departure Warning (41%): This system helps prevent unintentional lane drifts, especially when fatigue or discomfort may make it harder to stay centered.

These results highlight that pregnant drivers prioritize features that improve visibility, comfort, and collision avoidance, ensuring they can drive with greater confidence and safety.

The survey results reveal that driving while pregnant involves navigating a range of physical, emotional, and informational challenges. By addressing the information gap, supporting mental well-being, and informing about valuable safety features, we hope to help expectant mothers drive more safely and comfortably.

