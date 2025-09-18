Ride Shocks Stands With the Off-Road Community to Help Preserve Johnson Valley

Putting Ride Shocks to the test where it matters most — the brutal terrain of Johnson Valley, where real-world performance is proven. Engineered for the rough stuff — Ride Shocks delivering confident control and comfort on every trail.

Ride Shocks rallies to protect public access to California’s iconic Johnson Valley OHV Area amid proposed military expansion. #SaveTheHammers

Johnson Valley has always been a proving ground for suspension performance. I’ve spent my career testing here, and my life off-roading here for fun. The terrain pushes every component to its limits.” — Ryan Raker

EL CAJON, CA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ride Shocks is joining the off-road community in support of preserving public access to the Johnson Valley Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) Area in California. This iconic region has played a critical role in the off-road industry and community for decades and continues to serve as a key destination for enthusiasts, product testing, and events such as King of the Hammers Recent proposals to expand the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center in Twentynine Palms could significantly reduce the available OHV land in Johnson Valley. While Ride Shocks respects the mission and importance of military training, we believe there is a path forward that balances national defense needs with responsible land use and long-term public access.The Johnson Valley OHV Area is one of the few remaining large-scale public lands where off-road racing, camping, and recreational off-roading can still be done in real-world conditions. For the off-road community and companies like Ride Shocks, this environment plays a critical role—not only as a place for recreation, but as a proving ground for innovation, safety, and continued product development.We believe maintaining public access to this area is in the best interest of the broader off-road ecosystem, including manufacturers, small businesses, race organizers, and the millions of Americans who enjoy motorized recreation responsibly. As the off-road and overlanding lifestyle continues to grow, it's essential to protect the few places that make this culture possible.Ride Shocks encourages others in the industry to stay informed and support efforts to protect Johnson Valley, including initiatives like #SaveTheHammers.About Ride ShocksRide Shocks is a premium off-road suspension brand specializing in high-performance lift kits and components for Toyota 4Runner, Tacoma, Lexus GX, and Ford Bronco platforms. Products include full suspension systems, upper control arms, and vehicle-specific upgrades engineered for real-world conditions.Founded by Ryan Raker and the team behind AccuTune Off-Road, Ride Shocks brings decades of hands-on expertise in suspension tuning and engineering. Ryan’s experience with shocks dates back to 2001, and his dedication to performance, durability, and rider confidence shapes every product the company offers.As active off-roaders themselves, the Ride Shocks team understands the importance of safety, comfort, and reliability. Each kit is designed, tuned, and tested on real trails—not just in the lab—to ensure lasting performance across a range of terrain and driving styles.Ride Shocks is committed to doing things right, earning trust through transparency, and supporting the off-road community at every level. When customers choose Ride Shocks, they’re getting gear built by people who use it—and who stand behind it every step of the way.

