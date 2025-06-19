Ride Shocks Marks One Year of Trail-Proven Performance with Real-World Validation from the Overland Community

Collin Riley’s Tacoma putting Ride Shocks to the test on a technical rock crawl—fully loaded, perfectly dialed, and smooth through the rough stuff. This is what real-world tuning looks like. A convoy of overland rigs led by a fully built Toyota Tacoma on Ride Shocks suspension, deep in trail country—loaded for the long haul and riding smooth through every mile. Logo for Ride Shocks

Engineered in San Diego by AccuTune Offroad pros, Ride Shocks delivers next-level suspension performance for serious off-roaders—no guesswork, no gimmicks.

This isn’t a bolt-on lift kit, This is a full-system solution. I wanted composure under weight, comfort on-road, and confidence off-road. A year in, I got all three—and more.”” — Collin Riley

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ride Shocks , a new to market off-road suspension system engineered by the tuning specialists at AccuTune Offroad, is marking one year since its market introduction. Over the past 12 months, Ride Shocks has gained traction within the off-road and overlanding communities through ongoing field testing and word-of-mouth recognition from experienced vehicle owners.Designed for mid-size 4x4 platforms such as the Toyota Tacoma, Toyota 4Runner, and Ford Bronco, Ride Shocks entered the aftermarket suspension space in response to common frustrations voiced by off-road drivers: limited weight-specific tuning, inconsistent ride quality under load, and unclear installation requirements. The Ride Shocks product line focuses on application-specific performance, ease of installation, and long-term durability.A Year of Continuous Use and FeedbackSince its launch in 2024, Ride Shocks systems have been installed on a wide variety of overland builds used for trail driving, backcountry travel, and daily commuting. One early adopter is Collin Riley, an off-road enthusiast who has driven with Ride Shocks on his 2017 Toyota Tacoma for over 12 months.“The main difference for me was how composed the truck felt under weight,” said Riley. “I drive fully loaded most weekends—camping gear, recovery tools, rooftop tent—and the suspension never felt uncertain. It held up on the highway and on remote trails.”Riley’s experience reflects Ride’s stated goal of offering a ready-to-install suspension solution that maintains control and comfort in a range of real-world conditions. His feedback, along with input from other early customers, has informed Ride’s development cycle and helped guide product refinements throughout the year.“This isn’t a bolt-on lift kit,” says Riley. “This is a full-system solution. I knew Ride Shocks was different the moment I hit the dirt with a full load and still felt in control. No nose dive, no bounce—just smooth, confident ride quality.” Riley continues, “I wanted composure under weight, comfort on-road, and confidence off-road. A year in, I got all three—and more.”Engineered Suspension, Tuned for Practical UseUnlike many off-road suspension options that require manual tuning or aftermarket adjustments, Ride Shocks are pre-set based on the anticipated weight class and use case of the vehicle. This approach is designed to simplify the buying and installation process for overland enthusiasts who value performance but may not have access to dyno tuning or advanced modification tools.Each Ride Shocks kit includes:Weight-Class-Based Tuning: Optimized valving matched to stock, moderately built, or fully loaded vehiclesVehicle-Specific Fitment: Bolt-on compatibility for Toyota Tacoma, Toyota 4Runner, and Ford Bronco platformsServiceable Design: Rebuildable components and anodized finishes built for long-term useInstallation Support: Clear documentation and access to experienced technical supportThis modular approach aims to serve both the do-it-yourself installer and the shop-based technician, making it easier to select the right suspension system without guesswork.Meeting Core Needs in the Off-Road Suspension MarketThe launch of Ride Shocks came at a time of significant growth in the off-road and overlanding sectors. Suspension upgrades continue to be a top priority for vehicle owners looking to enhance ride quality, load capacity, and off-road capability. According to internal research and industry trends, key customer needs include:Controlled ride performance on and off-roadReliable load handling with rooftop tents, gear, and accessoriesNo-cut, bolt-on installations with minimal modification requiredClear documentation and post-sale technical supportSystems designed and tested in North American trail conditions, including Moab, Baja, and the Sierra NevadaCompany Origins and Development PhilosophyRide Shocks was developed by AccuTune Offroad, a San Diego-based suspension tuning company with a long-standing reputation among Toyota and Jeep enthusiasts. The brand’s decision to create a standalone shock line was driven by years of hands-on experience identifying the shortcomings of existing aftermarket kits.“We spent years tuning other brands to fix problems our customers were having,” said Ride Shocks founder Ryan Raker. “Eventually, it made sense to build a system from the ground up—engineered for the kind of terrain and load-out people are actually running.”Over the past year, the Ride Shocks product line has expanded in scope, with new fitments and continued development aimed at improving damping performance and fitment confidence. The company reports that future updates will focus on extending compatibility and incorporating user feedback into subsequent tuning adjustments.About Ride ShocksRide Shocks is a suspension brand launched by AccuTune Offroad in 2024. Based in San Diego, California, the company develops pre-tuned suspension systems designed specifically for Toyota Tacoma, 4Runner, and Ford Bronco platforms. Built on a foundation of real-world testing, Ride Shocks emphasizes ease of installation, load-specific tuning, and long-term reliability for overland and off-road drivers. More information can be found at www.rideshocks.com

Ride Shocks Installation on Toyota Tacoma – Step-by-Step Guide to Upgrading Suspension for Better Off-Road Performance, Comfort, and Control

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.