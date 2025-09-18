New MDC agents complete waterfowl enforcement training in Dunklin County

Body

DUNKLIN COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) recently held Waterfowl Enforcement School – one block of a 28-week training academy for new agents – to prepare those selected to enforce the Wildlife Code of Missouri and federal regulations.

This training provides agents with hands-on training to better protect Missouri’s waterfowl and ensure safe, fair hunting.

Agents practiced species identification, checked compliance with hunting laws, and worked with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on field scenarios. The training also highlighted positive communication with hunters and the importance of safe, ethical practices.

“Missouri’s wetlands are key for migrating ducks and geese,” said MDC Southeast Region Protection Captain Russell Duckworth. “This training helps our agents safeguard both wildlife and the traditions hunters value.”

For details on Missouri’s waterfowl hunting regulations, visit mdc.mo.gov.