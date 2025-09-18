Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement actions with former employee of First Horizon Bank and former employee of Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company
September 18, 2025
Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement actions with former employee of First Horizon Bank and former employee of Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company
For release at 11:00 a.m. EDT
The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced the execution of the enforcement actions listed below:
Consent prohibition order against Jermal McGlown
Former employee of First Horizon Bank, Memphis, Tennessee
Misappropriation of customer data
Consent prohibition order against Rahimlen Dean
Former employee of Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company, Buffalo, New York
Misappropriation of customer funds
Additional enforcement actions can be searched for here.
For media inquiries, please email [email protected] or call 202-452-2955.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.