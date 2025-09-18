Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,716 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 317,688 in the last 365 days.

Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement actions with former employee of First Horizon Bank and former employee of Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company

September 18, 2025

Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement actions with former employee of First Horizon Bank and former employee of Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company

For release at 11:00 a.m. EDT

The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced the execution of the enforcement actions listed below:

Consent prohibition order against Jermal McGlown
Former employee of First Horizon Bank, Memphis, Tennessee
Misappropriation of customer data

Consent prohibition order against Rahimlen Dean
Former employee of Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company, Buffalo, New York
Misappropriation of customer funds

Additional enforcement actions can be searched for here.

For media inquiries, please email [email protected] or call 202-452-2955.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement actions with former employee of First Horizon Bank and former employee of Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more