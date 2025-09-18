Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement actions with former employee of First Horizon Bank and former employee of Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company

For release at 11:00 a.m. EDT

The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced the execution of the enforcement actions listed below:

Consent prohibition order against Jermal McGlown

Former employee of First Horizon Bank, Memphis, Tennessee

Misappropriation of customer data

Consent prohibition order against Rahimlen Dean

Former employee of Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company, Buffalo, New York

Misappropriation of customer funds

