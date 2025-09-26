ChatComm 911-IXP Corporation Earn their 5th Consecutive ACE Award for Emergency Dispatch Excellence

ChatComm 911-IXP Team: Angelo Jones | Tammy Parris | Brittany Avery | Nijia Robinson | Yolanda Chandler

Chatcomm 911-IXP Corporation have been recognized by The International Academies of Emergency Dispatch® as an Accredited Center of Excellence (ACE) for EMD/EFD.

Accreditation is truly a pinnacle achievement. We applaud the dedicated call takers, dispatchers, and the leadership team at Chatcomm 911 ... meeting that high standard that few achieve.” — Christof Chwojka, IAED Accreditation Board Chair

SANDY SPRINGS, GA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chattahoochee River 911 Authority IXP Corporation (Chatcomm 911) has been recognized by The International Academies of Emergency Dispatch IAED ™) as an Accredited Center of Excellence (ACE) for both emergency medical and emergency fire dispatching. ChatComm 911 is the 21st Medical and Fire ACE recipient in the world.IAED is the standard-setting organization for emergency dispatch services worldwide. Accreditation (and subsequent re-accreditation) from the IAED is the highest distinction given to emergency communication centers, certifying that the center is performing at or above the established standards for the industry. Centers that earn ACE status are the embodiment of dispatch done right and have demonstrated strong local oversight, rigorous quality processes, and a commitment to data-driven continuous improvement.The Chattahoochee River 911 Authority/IXP Corporation was created in 2009 as a joint effort by the cities of Sandy Springs and Johns Creek. It is owned, operated, and managed by the IXP Corporation based in Princeton, New Jersey. Chatcomm 911 is in Sandy Springs, GA, and dispatches for Sandy Springs, Johns Creek, police, and fire, and for Dunwoody and Brookhaven police. Chatcomm is an International Academies of Emergency Dispatch (IAED) Board-approved, Emergency Medical and Fire Dispatch Center of Excellence. The most recent EMD & EFD accreditation marks Chatcomm 911’s 5th accreditation!“In 2009 we set the bar to meet or exceed IACLEA's accreditation standards, and for the past five accreditation cycles we've done it. Earning dual ACE accreditation for a fifth consecutive 3-year cycle is a testament to the skill and dedication of the IXP dispatchers at ChatComm 911. We're proud to stand with them and the authority in delivering world-class emergency communications to their communities.” – Larry Consalvos, President & COO, IXP Corporation“Accreditation is truly a pinnacle achievement”, said Christof Chwojka, Accreditation Board Chair at IAED. “We applaud the dedicated call takers, dispatchers, and the leadership team at Chatcomm 911 for their commitment to quality and for meeting that high standard that few achieve. We know their communities can count on these first responders to do an outstanding job.”IAED will present Chattahoochee River 911 Authority/IXP Corporation (Chatcomm 911) with an accreditation plaque that commemorates this achievement. IAED Accreditation is the culmination of a lengthy and arduous process that includes 20 Points of Accreditation, a detailed evaluation of performance by industry experts, and a final review and ruling by IAED.This accreditation is valid for a three-year period, during which all standards must be upheld. Emergency communication centers can earn multiple accreditations, one for each emergency discipline they service (medical, fire, police, and emergency nurse triage).Over 3,500 emergency communication centers worldwide use the medical, fire, police, and emergency nurse triage protocols developed and maintained by the IAED. The protocol-based system—known as the Priority Dispatch System™—is recognized as the standard of care and practice for emergency dispatch and is used in 46 countries.About IXP CorporationFor over 25 years, IXP Corporation has been making communities safer by playing a pivotal role in helping municipal government, higher education, and corporate campus clients tackle some of their toughest public safety challenges involving governance, operations, technology, and facility needs. IXP introduces innovative, practical, and cost-effective solutions that breathe new vitality into the public services, providing communities with a variety of options ranging from custom consulting and technology integration solutions to managed dispatch operations.IXP has several industry accreditations, including accreditation in both Emergency Fire Dispatch and Emergency Medical Dispatch with the International Association of Emergency Dispatch. IXP is also the first private sector company to obtain communications center accreditation with the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA).IXP Corporation Media ContactMike UnderwoodDirector of Integrated Marketing, Communications, and Brand Strategymunderwood@ixpcorp.comAbout IAEDFor more than 40 years, the IAED has been the standard-setting organization for emergency dispatch and response services worldwide and is the leading body of emergency dispatch experts. We are a member-driven association working to serve the public through the professional development of dispatchers. Our various boards and councils work on behalf of the membership—and in coordination with other public safety organizations—to ensure that the comprehensive system of emergency dispatching is as safe, fast, effective, and up-to-date as possible.IAED Media ContactMatthew MikoDirector of Academics, Research, and Communicationsmatthew.miko@emergencydispatch.org

