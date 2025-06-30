IXP Corporation Recognizes 16-Year Veteran Dispatcher for Poised and Professional Emergency Response

Sandy Springs Fire Division Chief Bernard, Sr. Managing Dir. Kelli Beaman, Dir. of Operations Yolanda Chandler, Councilwoman Jody Reichel and the Strauss Family Celebrate IXP/ChatComm 911 Supervisor Rae Jennings Rae Jennings Reunites with Her 911 Caller Amy Strauss

Decisive actions taken by an IXP/ChatComm 911 veteran dispatcher helped thwart a potentially life-threatening emergency call on Tuesday, March 18, 2025.

I feel like Rae was my guardian Angel, she is the reason I get to be with my kids today.” — Amy Strauss, 911 Caller

SANDY SPRINGS, GA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- IXP Corporation is proud to recognize the exemplary service of Supervisor Rae Jennings, a 16-year veteran call-taker and dispatcher, for her calm, swift, and decisive actions during a potentially life-threatening emergency 911 call on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, at the ChatComm 911 Emergency Communications Center.The call was received shortly after the driver, Amy Strauss, reported her vehicle had stalled in the far right-hand lane of southbound GA-400 near Northridge Road in Sandy Springs. The vehicle was initially reported as smoking but not on fire. Supervisor Jennings, following established protocol, entered the call as a Traffic Hazard to ensure an immediate response and directed the caller to exit the vehicle safely and move to the shoulder.As Jennings continued to collect additional information, the situation rapidly escalated—the caller reported that the vehicle had caught fire. Without hesitation, and in line with her training and the ProQA emergency dispatch system, Jennings upgraded the call to a Vehicle Fire, prompting an accelerated response from emergency services.Throughout the evolving situation, Jennings remained composed and communicative, providing the caller with precise instructions while entering critical updates for first responders. Her professionalism and calm demeanor helped ensure the caller's safety, while her accurate and timely information enabled responders to act quickly and appropriately.“This was a textbook example of what outstanding emergency communication looks like,” said Division Chief Bernard of the City of Sandy Springs Fire Department. “Supervisor Jennings demonstrated not only a mastery of our procedures but also a human-centered approach that places safety first in a high-stress situation.”The caller’s family, deeply grateful for her efforts, has since reached out to request a personal meeting with Supervisor Jennings and ChatComm’s leadership. “I feel like Rae was my guardian Angel, she is the reason I get to be with my kids”, expressed Amy. Her family was given a guided tour of the communications center this past Friday, where she was able to offer her thanks in person.To honor her actions, Supervisor Jennings has been recognized by the Chattahoochee River 911 Authority , given a Merit Award and a Special Recognition Lapel Pin as a token of appreciation for her service and continued commitment to excellence.“Rae exemplifies the very best of IXP’s values and mission—serving with integrity, compassion, and professionalism,” said Larry Consalvos, President and COO of IXP Corporation. “We are proud to have her on our team and grateful for the impact she makes every day.”About IXP CorporationIXP Corporation offers consulting and security solutions for emergency communications, technology integration, and managed services to public safety agencies, governments, campuses, and private industry. The company is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, with a nationwide client base.About the Chattahoochee River 911 AuthorityThe Chattahoochee River 911 Authority, also known as ChatComm, serves as the public-safety answering point for all emergency calls to 9-1-1 in Sandy Springs, Johns Creek, Dunwoody, and Brookhaven, Georgia, located in the northern part of the metro Atlanta area. The ChatComm 911 dispatch center is a public/private partnership between the cities and IXP Corporation, headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, and has been operating since September 1, 2009.

IXP Corporation | A Private Public Safety and Security Solutions Company.

