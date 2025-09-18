FK Cēsis Names English Footballer and Northern Irish Winning Manager Ben Tilney to Leadership Team

Ben Tilney

League Leading FK Cēsis Continues to Prepare for Promotion and Expansion with Addition of British Football Professional Player and Manager

CēSIS, LATVIA, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The FK Cēsis Board of Directors has announced that former English Football League Professional Player and Top Northern Irish Women’s Manager Ben Tilney has joined the leadership group for FK Cēsis in LatviaTilney said, “The leadership team at FK Cēsis has created a strong foundation for growth not just for the region but for all of Latvia and the Baltics. Team leaders and fellow Board Members Kevin Doyle, Roberts Cipe, Emils Petersons and Chris Wilkinson have demonstrated so much passion for what they see in the future for FK Cēsis so for me, it was an easy decision to decide to join them. Our short-term goal is to continue the success and support the winning culture that is already in place while continuing to identify ways to further integrate with the greater Cēsis community. We are determined for promotion of the men’s club to the next division after this upcoming season while longer-term, looking at strengthening our academy and developing a women’s program.”Kevin Doyle, Majority Owner and Chairman said, “we are thrilled to have Ben join us on our journey in Latvia. His football experience and what he brings to the table will help further launch what we have built.”Roberts Cipe, Team Captain and Board Member said, "We are really glad that Ben is joining FK Cēsis, as we know that the men's team this season has performed to the highest level at this point, the season hasn't ended yet, but we are aiming promotion next year. As we progress in the future, our academy will become a very important factor, and Ben has huge experience in terms of academy structuring and everything regarding to these processes."In addition to playing in the United Kingdom both in England and in Northern Ireland, Ben founded and coaches the Carrick Rangers Falcons Women’s Football Club which has two teams playing in the Northern Ireland Women’s Football Association. The Falcons, affiliated with the Carrick Rangers Football Club which competes in the Northern Irish Premier League, have been promoted every year since its inception. Ben will continue to serve in his current role for the Falcons organization in Northern Ireland.

