Carrick Rangers FC Falcons Celebrates American Exchange Program with the Announcement of Series of Exhibition Matches

CARRICKFERGUS, NORTHERN IRELAND, UNITED KINGDOM, July 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Carrick Rangers FC Falcons are currently engaged in its inaugural football exchange program with players from across America, has announced a series of friendly exhibition matches to celebrate the new football pipelines established between Northern Ireland and Flagler College in Florida.Players from the Flagler College women’s soccer team in St. Augustine, Florida have participated in a sports exchange program where they have been able to showcase their skillsets and train with the Carrick Rangers FC Falcons this summer. In exchange, this has been an opportunity for the Falcons to share with the American players, Northern Irish football culture and develop opportunities to create football development pipelines between America and Northern Ireland with the Falcons squad.The players from Flagler College include:• Mae Swenson –a defender from the Colorado who will be a senior at Flagler College this Fall.• Grace Simon – a defender from Michigan who will be a senior at Flagler College this Fall.• Madison Narducci – a goalkeeper from Rhode Island who will be a sophomore at Flagler College this Fall.Falcons Coach and Founder Ben Tilney said, “this has been an amazing experience for both the Falcons and the players from Flagler College. Lifelong relationships have been formed, and we are excited about the positive impact these exchanges are going to have here in Northern Ireland.”Details on the matches are to be announced but they will be livestreamed on our You Tube channel at https://www.youtube.com/@carrickrangers The Carrick Rangers FC Falcons are the women’s football program affiliated with Carrick Rangers FC. The Falcons play in the Northern Ireland Women’s Football Association with the Falcons first team competing in the 2nd division and the second team competing in the 5th division. The Falcons have been promoted every year they have been in competition.

