Fashion Designers of Latin America Bigger, Bolder, and More Human Than Ever. Elevating Latin America on the World Stage.

New York Fashion Week | FDLA Showcases the best of Latin America

At the heart of it all is the belief that fashion is a human story: one of culture, resilience, and limitless possibility.” — Albania Rosario

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This season, Fashion Designers of Latin America (FDLA) returned to New York Fashion Week with a powerful message:

fashion is more than spectacle—it’s about people, culture, and uplifting communities. FDLA’s mission to elevate Latin American talent and showcase the human side of the industry was front and center in a week of unforgettable events, landmark collaborations, and vibrant celebrations. Honoring Mexico, Elevating Venezuelans, Internationalizing Bogotanos, Uplifting Dominicans, and Strengthening Argentinians—this was the spirit of FDLA’s latest edition.

This is how FDLA’s latest edition unfolded:

SEPTEMBER 12: Fashion Talk Meet & Greet Gambit Art Gallery | Private Event. A gathering of industry insiders, designers, and thought leaders to kick off the week with conversation, connection, and inspiration.

SEPTEMBER 13: Welcome Cocktail & FDLA Spotlight Magazine Release the September issue of FDLA Spotlight Magazine was unveiled, featuring trailblazing designers and celebrities such as Caramelo, Aleska Genesis, Manelyk Gonzalez, Valentina Valderrama, Genesis Camila, Alejandra Tijerina, Suly Castillo, and many more. The evening brought together trendsetters, media, and the creative community to celebrate the new faces and stories shaping Latin American fashion.

SEPTEMBER 14: FDLA Collective Shows at Starrett-Lehigh Building.

The day began with the FDLA KIDS Early Show, highlighting the next generation of style:

● Tropical Metropolis/KIDS by Angie Polanco (Dominican Republic): Sophisticated, vibrant designs for young trendsetters.

● Aurora Dresses (Dominican Republic): Glamorous, enchanting dresses for little girls.

● Multicultural Kids by Carlos Sierra x Albania Rosario (Venezuela/Dominican Republic): A fresh, cool collection for modern children.

● The debut of PUENTE featured 8 designers presented by the Bogotá Chamber of Commerce: Ismo, Cannabis, Plur, Seven7, Lisantiny, Wanaawa, NK and Divina Collection—showcasing the creative pulse of the Restrepo and San Victorino regions.

Special Guest: Agatha Ruiz de la Prada dazzled the audience with her signature bold, colorful designs.

FDLA Collective Main Shows:

● Manuel Febrillet (Dominican Republic): Contemporary menswear.

● Dariela Castilla (Mexico): Chic and avant-garde women’s wear.

● Idol José (Venezuela): Designs rooted in Venezuelan heritage.

● Benito Fernandez (Argentina): The grand finale—a breathtaking collection from the celebrity designer, honoring his impeccable career.

SEPTEMBER 15: Legendary, Iconic, Timeless Beauty at United Palace Press Event:

A private gathering for designers, special guests, and the media, honoring each designer’s contribution to Latin American fashion and emphasizing the importance of the human aspect of the industry. Notable attendees included Frankie Miranda (President, Hispanic Federation), Mike Fitelson (CEO, United Palace), José Forteza (Honorary President, FDLA), NYC Councilwoman Carmen de la Rosa, Albania Rosario (President & Founder, FDLA), and the Bogotá Chamber of Commerce committee.

International Segment: Soulmates Bridal: A showcase dedicated to giving a global platform to emerging international talent, especially those with immense ability but limited resources.

Closing Runway Highlights:

● Giannina Azar (Dominican Lebanese): A dazzling presentation of Caribbean glamour.

● Carlos Sierra: Sophisticated menswear.

● Aleska Genesis: Official debut of her brand, BRILLESKA.

● Carlos Pineda (Mexico): Celebrating a decade in fashion with a spectacular tribute to Mexico’s Independence Day—complete with mariachis and Mezcal Santo Gusano.

SEPTEMBER 16 MARCAS LATAM “Buy the Runway” Pop-Up. FDLA closed the week with a dynamic shopping event, giving designers the opportunity to sell their collections directly to buyers, business executives, and fashion lovers.

A Message from Albania Rosario Founder & CEO at FDLA:

This season, FDLA’s dedication to elevating Latin America’s creative voices was bigger and stronger than ever.

By honoring Mexico, uplifting Venezuelans, internationalizing Bogotanos, championing Dominicans, and strengthening Argentinians, FDLA continues to build bridges—not just between designers and the runway, but between communities and the world.

At the heart of it all is the belief that fashion is a human story: one of culture, resilience, and limitless possibility.

About FDLA Fashion Designers of Latin America is committed to empowering Latin American designers through global exposure, high-profile events, and a focus on the human impact of fashion.

For interviews, images, or more information, contact: info@fdla.co | @fashiondesignersoflatinamerica | [www.fdla.co](https://www.fdla.co)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.