FDLA Shows at New York Fashion Week: Bigger, Bolder, and More Inclusive Than Ever

Uniting Cultures, Igniting Creativity: FDLA Elevates Latin American Fashion on the Global Stage at NYFW 2025

FDLA is more than a runway—it’s a movement. We are building bridges, breaking barriers, and empowering the next generation of fashion leaders” — Albania Rosario

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fashion Designers of Latin America (FDLA) is proud to announce its highly anticipated return to New York Fashion Week (NYFW), promising the most dynamic and diverse showcase in its 15-year history. This season, FDLA is elevating its commitment to multicultural excellence, sustainability, and the global expansion of Latin American fashion, introducing new partnerships, world-class designers, and a groundbreaking debut from Bogotá’s brightest emerging brands.

A New Era for Latin American Fashion

Under the visionary leadership of Albania Rosario, FDLA Group Inc. continues to serve as the premier platform connecting established and emerging Latin American designers with the global stage. This year’s shows will spotlight artisanal craftsmanship, sustainable practices, and the vibrant cultural heritage that defines FDLA’s mission.

Special Segment: Bogotá Stars Make Their NYFW Debut.

For the first time ever, FDLA is thrilled to welcome eight emerging brands from Bogotá, Colombia, in partnership with the Cámara de Comercio de Bogotá. These visionary designers will present their collections on the iconic NYFW stage, showcasing the innovation, creativity, and artisanal excellence of Bogotá’s fashion community to the world.

This international collaboration marks a milestone for FDLA and Bogotá, opening new doors for Latin American talent and reinforcing FDLA’s commitment to global inclusion.

What to Expect

Runway Shows: Featuring top designers and exclusive debuts from across Latin America.

Designer Spotlights: In-depth features on participating brands, including the Bogotá cohort.

VIP Networking: Unmatched access for industry leaders, buyers, and press.

Sustainability & Heritage: Collections that honor tradition while embracing innovation.

About FDLA

FDLA Group Inc. is a multicultural fashion organization dedicated to uplifting and connecting Latin American designers with global opportunities. With a legacy of empowering talent and building international bridges, FDLA is at the forefront of fashion’s most exciting transformations.

Press & Media can RSVP at fdla.co/press

Get Access to the shows at fdla.co/access

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.