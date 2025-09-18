Ward 8 by-election voters advised of potential impacts to Mohawk College polling location

HAMILTON, ON – The City of Hamilton is advising residents that voting at Mohawk College, a designated polling location for the Ward 8 by-election, may be affected by a labour disruption involving support staff represented by the Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU).

The City has confirmed that voters will continue to have access to the polling station during the disruption, however, picket lines may be present. Eligible voters are also welcome to cast their ballot at any of the other poll locations noted below.

Transit Impacts

Some Hamilton Street Railway (HSR) buses serving Mohawk College are on detour and the Mohawk College Terminal will be closed during this time. Visit HSR Schedules & Detours to review details.

Voters using public transit are encouraged to plan ahead and allow extra time when travelling.

Alternate Polling Locations

Voters may also choose to cast their ballot at any of the other Ward 8 polling locations:

In-person Voting

Residents can vote in-person at designated polling locations on the following dates:

Accessible voting machines will be available at each polling location. Those without a fixed address can complete a Declaration of Identity form at any polling site.

The City of Hamilton has worked closely with Mohawk College, election officials, OPSEU, and HSR to ensure that voting remains accessible, safe and respectful for all.

For more information, including voting locations and times, please visit Ward 8 by-election.