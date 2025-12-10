City welcomes Province’s approval of Ministerial Zoning Order for Jamesville redevelopment

HAMILTON, ON – Today, the Province of Ontario announced that it has approved a Ministerial Zoning Order (MZO) for the Jamesville redevelopment site in Hamilton’s North End. This approval marks a major milestone towards delivering much-needed new housing, including deeply affordable and supportive homes for Hamilton residents.

“This moment did not happen by accident,” said Andrea Horwath, Mayor of Hamilton. “It came after years of relentless advocacy, countless meetings, and pushing through barriers. Since my first day as Mayor, I have made Jamesville a top priority — working with the Minister(s) of Housing and confronting the challenges created by CN head-on; because Hamiltonians — particularly our North End neighbours deserve nothing less. I’d like to thank Minister Flack and the Ontario government for recognizing the importance of this project and taking action. I want to also thank City of Hamilton’s planning staff, CityHousing Hamilton, Indwell and the Jamesville Redevelopment Limited Partnership for their steadfast collaboration.”

The approved MZO provides the zoning certainty required to advance a mixed-income, mixed-use community that aligns with CityHousing Hamilton’s (CHH) mission to create safe, inclusive and sustainable housing. The approach accelerates project timelines and strengthens the ability to bring long-term affordability to the North End neighbourhood, steps away from the West Harbour GO station.

“This decision strengthens our ability to respond meaningfully to the housing crisis,” said Marnie Cluckie, City Manager. “The City remains firmly committed to using every tool available to increase supply, protect affordability and support our most vulnerable residents.”

CHH, with Hamilton City Council’s support, requested the MZO in January 2025 to help move the project forward. The MZO allows the redevelopment to proceed without coming before the Ontario Land Tribunal.

“Today’s decision gives CityHousing Hamilton the clarity and momentum we need to move forward,” said President and Chair of the CityHousing Hamilton Board and Ward 3 Councillor Nrinder Nann. “This approval supports our commitment to replace aging units, create new affordable homes and build a modern, vibrant community that reflects the needs of Hamilton residents.”

With the MZO in place, CHH will advance to the next planning steps, engage development partners and continue working with tenants, the North End community, Indigenous partners, local organizations and the City of Hamilton to ensure that the project supports social inclusion and neighbourhood wellbeing.

“CityHousing Hamilton will continue working with the City, community partners and housing advocates to determine next steps, to deliver much-needed affordable housing that the Jamesville redevelopment represents,” said Adam Sweedland, CEO of CityHousing Hamilton. “Our commitment to replacing units, expanding affordable housing options and supporting the North End community remains unchanged.”

More information on upcoming community engagement, timelines and design milestones will be shared in early 2026. Visit CHH Jamesville Redevelopment.

Whole of Hamilton housing approach

The redevelopment of Jamesville reflects the City of Hamilton’s firm commitment to address the ongoing housing crisis and help ensure Hamiltonians have access to safe, affordable homes.

The City is making significant financial investments, increasing its financial commitment to housing year-over-year. In 2025, the City is investing $191.6 million in housing and homelessness to help address the housing crisis. These investments will support the construction of new affordable housing and shelter spaces, protect tenants and sustain housing providers and reduce homelessness.

The City continues to advocate to other levels of government to invest in long-term housing and supports to tackle the housing and homelessness crisis in Hamilton.

About CityHousing Hamilton CityHousing Hamilton has a portfolio of 7,162 units of affordable housing in the city, providing homes for more than 15,000 Hamiltonians. CityHousing Hamilton manages close to 50 per cent of the purpose-built affordable rental stock in Hamilton.

About the Jamesville site The revitalization of the 2.2-hectare site, located at 405 James Street North, will create a high-density, mixed-income community that will contribute to the vibrancy of the West Harbour neighbourhood.



The partnership between CityHousing Hamilton, Indwell and the Jamesville Redevelopment Limited Partnership (JRLP), with the support of the City of Hamilton, will create a diverse, inclusive, mixed-income, urban community in Hamilton’s North End.