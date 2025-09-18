Colorado Adoption Agency: Adoption Options Hosts Annual Brunch Fundraiser at Hudson Gardens

"Nurturing the Future" event highlights comprehensive community programs beyond adoption

Helping kids in foster care achieve permanency...we're addressing the entire spectrum of child welfare needs in our community.” — Megan McLean

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Adoption Options, Colorado's leading inclusive family services organization , invites the community to join them for their annual Brunch Fundraising Event on Sunday, September 28, 2025, from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM at The Inn at Hudson Gardens.This year's theme, "Nurturing the Future," showcases the organization's comprehensive approach to supporting children and families through multiple programs that extend far beyond traditional adoption services.Beyond Adoption: A Comprehensive Community Impact"While many people know us for our adoption services, we're excited to highlight the full scope of our work supporting Colorado's children and families," said Megan McLean, Director at Adoption Options. "From our Fostering Healthy Futures program that's helping kids in foster care achieve permanency, to our Flexible Families Foster-to-Adopt services, we're addressing the entire spectrum of child welfare needs in our community."The elegant brunch event will feature:Gourmet brunch cuisine in the beautiful Hudson Gardens settingSilent auction and interactive giving opportunitiesEducational presentations about program impactsNetworking with community leaders, donors, and families servedRecognition of supporters and volunteersPrograms Making a DifferenceAdoption Options' expanded programming includes:Fostering Healthy Futures: A groundbreaking program serving youth ages 9-14 who have been touched by child welfare. Participants are five times more likely to find permanent placements within a year, with significantly higher high school graduation rates and reduced need for mental health services.Flexible Families Foster-to-Adopt: Connecting children in Colorado's foster care system with permanent families while providing comprehensive support throughout the process.Infant Adoption Services: Continuing the organization's 44-year legacy of ethical, inclusive adoption practices that serve all types of families, including LGBTQ+ households and single parents.Impacting Lives Program: Dedicated to supporting new and expectant parents through options counseling, comprehensive care and resources, and facilitating search and reunion services to nurture families and strengthen communities.Garden Party Elegance for a Worthy CauseThe dress code for the event is garden party semi-formal, encouraging attendees to don festive, classy attire such as linen sports coats and slacks, cocktail dresses, blouses, and floral prints – perfectly suited to the picturesque Hudson Gardens venue."Hudson Gardens provides the perfect backdrop for celebrating the growth and flourishing of families," noted Brienna Martin. "Just as gardens require nurturing to bloom, children need stable, supportive environments to reach their full potential."Supporting Colorado's Most Vulnerable ChildrenThe fundraiser aims to raise $50,000 to support programs that directly impact children's lives. Research consistently shows that children who achieve permanent, stable homes fare better across every measure – education, mental health, career success, and overall life outcomes."Every dollar raised goes directly toward creating stability for children who need it most," explained Courtney Epsom-Whaley (Program Director). "Whether it's providing weekly support through Fostering Healthy Futures or facilitating an adoption that creates a forever family, these funds translate into real, measurable improvements in young lives."Tax-Smart Giving OpportunityColorado donors benefit from the state's unique 50% tax credit for donations to qualified adoption agencies like Adoption Options. This means a $1,000 donation costs the donor just $500 after tax credits – effectively doubling the impact of their generosity.43 Years of Inclusive ExcellenceFounded in 1981 as a pioneer in inclusive adoption practices, Adoption Options has consistently evolved to meet changing community needs. The organization serves families regardless of sexual orientation, gender identity, religion, race, or family structure, maintaining its founding commitment to believing that children thrive in diverse family environments.Event Details:What: Annual Brunch Fundraising Event - "Nurturing the Future"When: Sunday, September 28, 2025, 11:00 AM - 2:00 PMWhere: The Inn at Hudson Gardens, 6115 S. Santa Fe Dr., Littleton, CO 80120Dress Code: Garden party semi-formalFor tickets, sponsorship opportunities, online bidding, and registration, please visit auctria.events/BRUNCH Can't Attend? You Can Still HelpFor those unable to join in person, online bidding and direct donations are available through the event website. The organization encourages community members to support the cause regardless of attendance ability.Adoption Options is a nonprofit organization committed to enriching the lives of youth and empowering families by delivering inclusive services that promote choice, safety, stability, and growth. Founded in 1981, the organization serves the Denver metro area with comprehensive family services including adoption, foster care support, direct therapeutic services, and permanency programs. Adoption Options is proudly LGBTQ+ affirming and serves families of all backgrounds.

