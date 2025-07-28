Adoption Options Recognized as 'Innovator in Supporting and Serving LGBTQ Youth & Families'

Denver adoption agency Adoption Options earns top LGBTQ+ inclusion award from All Children-All Families for innovative practices serving diverse families.

Our mission has always been to enrich the lives of youth and empower families through inclusive services that promote choice, safety, stability, and growth” — Brienna Martin

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Adoption Options , a leading Colorado adoption agency serving families throughout the Denver metro area, has been awarded the prestigious "Innovative Inclusion" recognition from All Children – All Families, earning the exclusive Seal of Recognition as an "Innovator in Supporting and Serving LGBTQ Youth & Families."This highest tier of recognition acknowledges organizations that go beyond foundational LGBTQ+ inclusion policies to implement innovative approaches across all areas of service delivery. To achieve this level, agencies must demonstrate excellence in seven key areas: non-discrimination policies, staff training, welcoming practices, parent best practices, youth best practices, sustainability and capacity building, and leadership and innovation."This recognition validates what we've believed for over four decades – that families come in all forms, and every child deserves a safe, loving home," said Megan Adoption Options spokesperson. "Since our founding in 1981, we've been intentionally inclusive, and this award reflects our ongoing commitment to not just welcome LGBTQ+ families, but to innovate in ways that better serve them."Adoption Options was founded in 1981 specifically to be more inclusive than existing adoption agencies , removing age limits and religious requirements while pioneering what was then called "second parent adoption" for LGBTQ+ couples. The organization has maintained this commitment to inclusive practices throughout its 43-year history.Recognition Benefits and OpportunitiesAs an "Innovator" recognition recipient, Adoption Options will receive: An exclusive 18x24 poster of the "Innovator" Seal of Recognition for agency display. Priority consideration for features in All Children – All Families online learning offerings. Eligibility for HRC's National Foster Care Month and National Adoption Month blog series. Potential feature opportunities in National Adoption Month "Adoption 101" webinars. Eligibility for HRC social media features. Support for agency-hosted Seal of Recognition presentation events.Innovative Practices in ActionThe recognition specifically highlights Adoption Options' innovations across multiple practice areas:Staff Training Excellence: Comprehensive LGBTQ+ competency training ensures all staff members can provide knowledgeable, affirming support to diverse families.Welcoming Environment: From initial phone calls through finalization, LGBTQ+ families experience consistent affirmation and support throughout their adoption journey.Parent Best Practices: Specialized approaches support LGBTQ+ adoptive parents in navigating unique aspects of their family-building experience.Youth-Centered Support: Programs like Fostering Healthy Futures provide targeted support for LGBTQ+ youth in care, with research showing participants are five times more likely to find permanent placements.Sustainable Partnerships: Ongoing collaborations with LGBTQ+ organizations and advocacy groups strengthen community connections and improve services.Leadership in the Field: Adoption Options actively advocates for policy improvements and shares best practices with other agencies to advance LGBTQ+ inclusion across the adoption field.Impact and Community ServiceAdoption Options serves families throughout the Denver metro area and select communities in Colorado, providing comprehensive adoption services including infant adoption, foster-to-adopt programs, and post-adoption support. The agency's Fostering Healthy Futures program serves youth ages 9-14 who have been touched by child welfare, with research showing significant improvements in high school graduation rates and placement stability."Our mission has always been to enrich the lives of youth and empower families through inclusive services that promote choice, safety, stability, and growth," added the spokesperson. "This recognition isn't just about policies on paper – it's about the innovative ways we ensure every family and every child feels valued, supported, and celebrated for who they are."The organization operates as a nonprofit with a strong commitment to ethical practices, transparency, and community partnership. Unlike some national agencies that operate for profit, Adoption Options focuses on building lasting relationships and providing comprehensive support throughout the adoption journey and beyond.About Adoption OptionsFounded in 1981, Adoption Options is a Colorado nonprofit organization committed to finding permanent, safe homes for children through ethical, inclusive adoption practices. The agency serves families throughout the Denver metro area and select Colorado communities, providing comprehensive services including infant adoption, foster-to-adopt programs, extensive training and education, and lifelong post-adoption support. For more information, visit www.adoption-options.com or call 303-695-1601.About All Children – All FamiliesAll Children – All Families is a joint initiative of the Human Rights Campaign Foundation and the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption that works to eliminate discrimination in adoption and foster care based on sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, or marital status.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.