California Recovery Center Expands Insurance Network to Include UMR, TARP/TAP, and Carelon

ROSEVILLE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- California Recovery Center (CRC), a premier provider of evidence-based behavioral health services and addiction treatment in Northern California , today announced the expansion of its insurance network to include UMR, Teamsters TARP/TAP, and Carelon. This strategic development underscores CRC’s continued commitment to broadening access to high-quality, patient-centered care for individuals and families seeking recovery services.UMR, one of the nation’s largest third-party administrators for employer-sponsored health plans, offers benefits to millions of working adults and their families. By partnering with UMR insurance, CRC ensures that more employees across Northern California can access comprehensive addiction treatment and behavioral health services with reduced financial barriers.Teamsters TARP/TAP (Teamsters Assistance Programs) provides critical health benefits to union members and their dependents, covering behavioral health and substance use treatment needs. With this addition, CRC strengthens its capacity to serve union families in the region who require specialized support for recovery and mental wellness.Carelon Behavioral Health plays a central role in managing behavioral health benefits for both commercial and Medi-Cal populations in California. Partnering with Carelon allows CRC to reach underserved and rural areas across Northern California, where shortages of providers, limited psychiatric resources, and transportation barriers often restrict access to timely care.Behavioral health demand in Northern California continues to rise. Statewide data show that nearly one-third of inpatient hospitalizations and one-sixth of emergency department visits involve a behavioral health diagnosis. In suburban and rural counties, including those beyond Sacramento and the Bay Area, these needs are intensified by limited provider availability and socioeconomic disparities. By expanding its insurance partnerships, CRC is helping to close these gaps and ensure more equitable access to recovery services."This expansion represents an important step forward for California Recovery Center," stated the business development team of CRC. "By partnering with UMR, Teamsters TARP/TAP, and Carelon, we can extend our services to a broader range of individuals and families across Northern California, ensuring that high-quality care is accessible to those who need it most."About California Recovery CenterCalifornia Recovery Center, headquartered in Roseville, California, is a leading addiction treatment and behavioral health facility dedicated to providing evidence-based, patient-centered care. CRC offers a comprehensive continuum of services, including detoxification, residential treatment, outpatient programming, and dual diagnosis support. Through an integrative, trauma-informed approach, CRC empowers individuals to achieve long-term recovery and improved quality of life.For additional information regarding California Recovery Center’s services and accepted drug insurance plans , please visit www.calrecoverycenter.com or contact (916) 894-8477.

