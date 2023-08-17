California Recovery Center Named to Inc.’s 2023 List of Top 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies
(From left to right) CRC's Leadership Team: Rayna Hartman, Mental Health Clinical Manager; Nate Desrys, Senior Director of Clinical Outreach and Admissions; Jody Ressio, President; Lance Carson, Community Liaison; Will Mentesh, Founder and CEO
California Recovery Center (CRC) has been named to the 2023 Inc. 5000 list of the nation’s fastest growing private companies.ROSEVILLE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- California Recovery Center (CRC), a prominent provider of substance abuse and co-occurring mental health treatment in Northern California, has been named to the 2023 Inc. 5000 list of the nation’s fastest growing private companies. CRC is the only substance abuse recovery center north of the Bay Area to earn this recognition, ranking 577th on the national list and first in the greater Sacramento region. Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are assessed according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. CRC has experienced more than 1000% growth in three years.
The demand for drug and alcohol treatment has skyrocketed since 2020. Since opening its first 6-bed inpatient detox and residential treatment facility in 2018, CRC now operates 11 inpatient beds and 36 outpatient seats, with plans to expand services to meet the growing demand.
“The pandemic has intensified the struggles of some individuals dealing with substance abuse and mental health concerns. Many people who never struggled before are now facing the same burdens," stated Will Mentesh, Founder + CEO of California Recovery Center. “Isolation, economic uncertainties, and disrupted routines have contributed to heightened stress levels, making those in recovery more susceptible to relapse or facing additional challenges in their journey to sobriety. Our mission is to ensure that no one in our communities has to face these challenges alone, wherever they are in their recovery process."
CRC is at the forefront of providing compassionate, comprehensive support to those on a path to recovery, including a large demographic of working professionals, first responders, veterans, parents and caregivers. To make services even more accessible, CRC has adapted to offer telehealth, an effective support in recovery, regardless of the circumstance.
About California Recovery Center
California Recovery Center, established in 2018, is a Roseville-based licensed, evidence-based provider of substance abuse and co-occurring mental health treatment, serving Northern California and Northern Nevada through inpatient and outpatient programs. CRC offers educational groups, process groups, SUD assessments, biopsychosocial-spiritual assessments, treatment planning, relapse prevention planning, discharge planning, and case management. Combined with a 2:1 client to staff ratio, this allows for individualized patient management in an ideal environment to begin formulating a self-directed plan for sustainable personal recovery.
CRC does not discriminate based on race, color, creed, gender, gender expression, age, national origin, disability, marital status, sexual orientation, or military status. To learn more or take a quiz to determine if CRC's services are right for you, visit our website at www.calrecoverycenter.com. You may also speak to one of CRC's representatives at (916) 894-8477.
More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000
Methodology
Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.
About Inc.
Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.’s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.
Ro-Ann Nosotros
California Recovery Center
+1 530-240-3976
marketing@calrecoverycenter.com