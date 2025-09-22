I Am God: Louis Gale’s Transformative Work Explores the Human Concept of a Higher Being

Louis Gale

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned author Louis Gale invites readers to explore the limits of consciousness, spirituality, and human ideology in his newly published works, A Written Self-Portrait 'On Psychosis': A Novella Vol. I and A Written Self-Portrait 'On Tragedy': Volume II. These first two installments of his ambitious six-part series dive fearlessly into some of humanity’s most profound questions: the nature of God, the role of human perception in divinity, and the psychological and spiritual dimensions of belief.

To purchase copies of Gale's groundbreaking works, click here: http://bit.ly/3VsIjeJ

“Is it truly ‘psychotic’ for a human being to claim they are God, or to know God? Is it really ‘tragic’ to dwell in the ethereal spaces where higher consciousness, spirituality, and existential understanding converge? My work doesn’t avoid these questions; it embraces them. Through deep introspection and philosophical exploration, I seek to bridge the impossible gap between higher-dimensional thought and the tangible human experience," explains Gale.

Gale’s series also ventures into the abstract yet perceptible: the resonating frequencies of auras, the spectrums of “felt truth,” and the profound possibilities of human awareness beyond ordinary perception. His work challenges readers to consider that the metaphysical might not just exist, but might be accessible to those willing to look deeply.

The first two volumes, On Tragedy and On Psychosis, establish the foundation for what promises to be a thought-provoking exploration of consciousness, spirit, and the human drive to comprehend the incomprehensible. Each book is a self-portrait of intellectual courage, inviting readers into a world where philosophy, spirituality, and psychology collide.

“My series is meant to challenge readers with timeless questions about divinity, existence, and the human mind. For those willing to venture beyond the ordinary, it offers a rare chance to explore the ultimate intersections of thought, spirit, and being," says Gale.

About the Author

Louis Gale is an acclaimed author, mental health advocate, and emerging voice in the study of human consciousness. His six-volume series blends personal experience with philosophical depth, inviting readers to explore the intersections of spirituality, psychology, and higher thought. Through his writing, Gale offers not only insight but also a path toward self-discovery, healing, and transformation.

He is pursuing a master’s degree in Consciousness Studies at the JFK School of Social Science and preparing for Ph.D. research that will further expand his exploration of the human mind. Gale also serves as a certified peer support specialist with the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), where his commitment to advocacy and lived experience allows him to guide and empower others on their own mental health journeys.

Louis Gale is available for interviews.

To learn more about Gale and his impactful work, click here: https://www.linkedin.com/in/louis-gale-758792348/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.