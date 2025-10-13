Author Michael J. Cooper Explores Forbidden Romance and Women’s Voices in 'The Rabbi’s Knight'

Michael J. Cooper Zahirah and Knight Templar, Jonathan St. Clair meet for the first time. Zahirah defies convention. As they travel to Jerusalem, St. Clair is torn between his vow and his desire for Zahirah.

Michael J. Cooper highlights the strength, resilience, and agency of women in the newly revised The Rabbi’s Knight.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning, acclaimed historical fiction author Michael J. Cooper brings a bold new perspective to the genre with his latest novel, the newly revised edition of The Rabbi’s Knight. Set at the twilight of the Crusades in 1290, the novel tells a story of forbidden love, unspoken desire, and moral complexity, all through the eyes of a richly drawn female character whose perspective often remains overlooked in historical narratives.

To purchase a copy of the page-turning, newly revised edition of The Rabbi's Knight, click here: https://bit.ly/3VeGxhd

"In The Rabbi’s Knight, I wanted to blend the mystery, suspense, and intrigue of a historical adventure with the inner turmoil of a Knight Templar torn between desire and his vow of chastity, and a Muslim woman navigating a narrow world constrained by tradition and expectation. The story explores this dynamic tension, which rises with every glance and every spoken and unspoken word. I hope readers will experience the same sense of yearning, restraint, and passion that I felt while writing it."

What sets The Rabbi’s Knight apart from other novels of historical fiction is its focus on the voice and emotional complexity of Zahirah as she navigates a path through an oppressive medieval patriarchy. Far from marginalizing her as a side character, Cooper brings her perspective to the fore, with full agency over her desires and decisions. In a novel peopled by a host of other richly drawn, unforgettable male characters, Zahirah’s strength and determination place her at the heart of the story.

There, she is joined by the Knight Templar Jonathan St. Clair, who has apprenticed himself to Rabbi Samuel of Baghdad to understand the secrets of Jerusalem's Temple Mount. While on this quest, and with danger lurking everywhere deep in enemy territory, St. Clair faces another challenge: his growing desire for Zahirah as they travel together to Jerusalem.

This alluring story reflects a growing trend in literature: readers increasingly seek historical fiction that prioritizes character-driven stories and emotional resonance. As women’s historical fiction continues to captivate readers worldwide, The Rabbi’s Knight offers a compelling blend of historical detail, moral complexity, and forbidden romance. Cooper brings his characters to life with emotional depth and authenticity, creating a story that resonates with both fans of historical adventure and readers drawn to women-centered, character-driven fiction.

As Cooper says, "In The Rabbi's Knight, I wanted to create a novel where history, hidden mysteries of Jerusalem, and forbidden desire intersect. I wanted to create a story that challenges conventional portrayals of romance in historical fiction while celebrating the inner lives and agency of women across time."

About The Author

Michael Cooper writes prize-winning historical fiction set in the Holy Land at major historical turning points, all promoting coexistence. His novels include The Rabbi’s Knight (1290), Wages of Empire and its sequel Crossroads of Empire (1914–1915), and Foxes in the Vineyard (1948).

After emigrating to Israel following high school, Cooper spent the next decade attending Hebrew University and Tel Aviv University Medical School. Returning to the U.S. to specialize in pediatric cardiology, he practiced in Northern California for 40 years. Though now retired, he continues volunteer missions serving Palestinian children without access to care.

Michael J. Cooper is available for interviews.

Learn more at https://michaeljcooper.net/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.