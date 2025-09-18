US: Cambridge Releases Its First Global Future Ready Learners Report

Based on surveys with 3,000 teachers and nearly 4,000 students across 150 countries, including the US

NY, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Education group at Cambridge University Press & Assessment (Cambridge) today released its first global Future Ready Learners report, drawing on surveys of more than 3,000 teachers and nearly 4,000 students across 150 countries, including the US. The findings provide insight into the skills and knowledge learners need to thrive in a rapidly changing world and how prepared students and teachers feel for what’s ahead.

“What strikes me most from this report is the clarity with which it highlights a simple truth: never has the role of schools and teachers been more important,” said Rod Smith, Group Managing Director of International Education. At a time of profound global change, great schools, great teachers, and a clear, purposeful curriculum remain the foundations of great education.”

"Preparing students for the future requires not only a strong grasp of content and critical thinking, but also essential life skills like resilience, adaptability, and effective communication,” said Mark Cavone, Regional Director, International Education, North America. “Cambridge schools across the U.S. are empowering learners with these lifelong abilities, building their confidence to succeed while also helping families save millions through broad college credit recognition."

Voices from the US

‘I do feel very positive about my students and the futures that they can create. But there are so many things that make being their age really challenging, that I never dealt with, and that my students that I taught 10 years ago did not deal with.’ Teacher, United States of America.

‘I think metacognition is the most important part – being able to plan and think and understand why your thinking is wrong.’ Student, United States of America

Key Findings

Confidence Gap: 67% of teachers believe their students are well prepared for their next step, but fewer than half of students feel the same, highlighting the need for stronger communication about the skills students are developing.

Skills & Knowledge: Teachers and students agree that subject mastery and critical thinking are critical for academic progress, but value self-management (adaptability, resilience, coping with change) as most important for life beyond school (and also the hardest to teach or learn).

Communication Challenges: While students work well in teams, teachers report struggles with active listening, conflict management, and confidence in face-to-face communication.

In response to the study, Cambridge identifies five priorities for action: raising student awareness of skill development, reframing subject knowledge as a foundation for skills, fostering self-management, strengthening oracy, and recognizing schools as safe spaces for practicing communication.

Download the report: Preparing learners to thrive in a changing world

US Context

Cambridge Pathway for PreK-12 helps students grow from primary school to advanced courses that earn college credit. It’s more than exams, it’s about building skills for life, with strong support and training for teachers every step of the way.

In the US, Cambridge International programs are expanding rapidly. Statewide or system-wide credit policies are in place in Arizona, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, South Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Washington, with additional recognition in the higher education state systems of New York, Pennsylvania, and many other states. Leading public and private universities across the country also grant credit for qualifying scores. Here’s what US admissions leaders have to say about Cambridge students.

Cambridge is the world’s largest provider of international education for 3- to 19-year-olds(PreK-12) and serves nearly two million students annually across 170 countries. Schools worldwide made almost 1.7 million entries for the June 2025 exam series, an increase of 7% on last year.

About Cambridge

Cambridge International Education is the awarding body of the International Education group at Cambridge University Press & Assessment, part of the University of Cambridge. Our International Education group works with schools worldwide to build an education that shapes knowledge, understanding and skills. Together, we give learners the confidence they need to thrive and make a positive impact in a changing world.

We offer a globally trusted and flexible framework for education from age 3 to 19 (the Cambridge Pathway), informed by research, experience, and listening to educators.

With recognized qualifications (such as Cambridge IGCSE and International AS & A Level), high-quality resources, comprehensive support and valuable insights, we help schools prepare every student for the opportunities and challenges ahead. Together, we help Cambridge learners be ready for the world.

