US demand for PreK-12 Cambridge International Education curriculum and assessment soars

Cambridge releases June 2025 exam results in the US, Exam Entries Continue to Surge, Growing 70% over Three Years

Today's students must be able to think critically, solve complex problems and apply their learning in real-world contexts. We’re honored to collaborate with schools and districts across the US.” — Mark Cavone, Regional Director, North America

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cambridge International Education’s June 2025 results reveal tremendous growth in the US, with entries for Cambridge exams rising 74 percent since 2022 and 16 percent since June 2024. The Cambridge Advanced segment (International AS & A Levels), which includes rigorous, college-level courses recognized by universities nationwide, grew by 38 percent during the same period.

“We’re incredibly proud of every student who has embraced the rigorous academic challenges that prepare them not only for college and career success, but for life,” said Mark Cavone, Regional Director, North America, at Cambridge International Education. “In today’s world, students must be able to think critically, solve complex problems, and apply their learning in real-world contexts. We’re honored to collaborate with schools and districts across the US to deliver the Cambridge program, empowering learners with the skills and confidence they need to shape their futures.”

Cambridge Advanced programs enable students to earn college credit before graduation, saving families millions of dollars in tuition each year and giving them a jump on their careers. Statewide credit policies are in place in Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Mississippi, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Arizona, and Washington, with additional recognition in the higher education state systems of New York, Pennsylvania, and many other states. Leading public and private universities across the country also grant credit for qualifying scores. Here’s what US admissions leaders have to say about Cambridge students.

In recent months, both Indiana and Arkansas have taken major steps to support Cambridge adoption through new statewide policies. In Indiana, the Cambridge AICE Diploma is now recognized as a qualifying pathway toward the Honors Enrollment Plus Seal, a new advanced diploma option available to students beginning with the Class of 2029. Students who earn this seal will receive automatic admission to all public colleges in the state, including Indiana University, Purdue, and Ball State. In Arkansas, beginning in the 2025–26 school year, the Cambridge AICE Diploma will be formally recognized under the ACCESS Act, a statewide initiative to expand postsecondary access and boost college completion rates.

Over the past five years, the number of US schools offering Cambridge programs has grown by 40 percent, because they emphasize critical thinking, real-world application, and academic stretch. This challenges students in a supportive setting to prepare them for success in higher education, careers, and life.

How Cambridge Advanced Benefits Students of All Backgrounds and Abilities

1) Multiple entry points & custom pathways – Students can start with a single Cambridge AS Level or pursue the full AICE Diploma, tailoring their course load to their readiness and goals. Schools can combine Cambridge courses with AP, IB, CTE, or dual-enrollment options.

2) Recognition that opens doors – Qualifying grades earn college credit at thousands of institutions, helping high-achieving students and those from underserved backgrounds save money, reduce debt, and access higher education more smoothly.

3) Skills that go beyond test prep – Emphasis on critical thinking, problem-solving, research, and communication benefits students whether they pursue four-year college, community college, or enter the workforce.

4) Support for English learners and diverse learning needs – Cambridge’s mastery-based approach supports multiple learning styles and builds strong academic language skills.

While English General Paper, English Language, and History remain the most popular Cambridge subjects, one of the most striking indicators of changing priorities is the rising demand for the Global Perspectives & Research (GRP) class. GRP encourages students to examine complex issues, conduct independent research, and develop evidence-based arguments, all skills that are increasingly in demand. Marine Science also saw significant growth.

Cambridge is the world’s largest provider of international education for 3- to 19-year-olds and serves nearly two million students annually across 170 countries. Schools worldwide made almost 1.7 million entries for the June 2025 exam series, an increase of 7% on last year.

About Cambridge

Cambridge International Education is the awarding body of the International Education group at Cambridge University Press & Assessment, part of the University of Cambridge. Our International Education group works with schools worldwide to build an education that shapes knowledge, understanding and skills. Together, we give learners the confidence they need to thrive and make a positive impact in a changing world.

We offer a globally trusted and flexible framework for education from age 3 to 19 (the Cambridge Pathway), informed by research, experience, and listening to educators.

With recognised qualifications (such as Cambridge IGCSE and International AS & A Level), high-quality resources, comprehensive support and valuable insights, we help schools prepare every student for the opportunities and challenges ahead. Together, we help Cambridge learners be ready for the world.

Learn more! Visit www.cambridgeinternational.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.