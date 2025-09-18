Bell Integration Announces Partnership with Utel to Deliver Advanced Network Monitoring and Fraud Detection Services

Bell Integration & Utel logo Sam Canaway, Partner & Alliances Director at Bell Integration

Monitoring every signal, call, and transaction across a telecom operator’s entire infrastructure

This collaboration creates a powerful synergy where both organizations leverage each other's strengths.” — Monica J. Vaksdal, CEO, Utel

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bell Integration today announced a new strategic partnership with Utel , a global leader in advanced network monitoring, fraud detection, and quality assurance solutions for Communication Service Providers (CSPs).This collaboration will see Bell Integration deliver Utel’s cutting-edge solutions as a fully managed service , providing Communications and Mobile Network Operators with unparalleled visibility into network performance and fraud prevention.As part of this agreement, Utel has selected Bell Integration as its primary UK partner, marking a significant milestone in its expansion strategy and commitment to delivering real-time network intelligence to telecom operators across the region.Utel’s scalable solutions enable the acquisition of real-time data from multiple network interfaces, allowing CSPs to gain deep insight into their network operations. These insights help solve critical operational challenges related to performance (capacity, jitter, latency), quality assurance, and fraud detection, ensuring network integrity and service excellence."This partnership enables us to deliver Utel’s lightning-fast network analytics and fraud detection capabilities as a managed service to our telecom customers," said Samantha Canaway, Vendor Alliances Director, Bell Integration. "Together, we will be empowering operators to proactively manage operational risks, improve customer experience, and secure their networks."Utel’s solutions monitor every signal, call, and transaction across a telecom operator’s entire infrastructure, transforming raw data into actionable insights. This allows CSPs to streamline operations, enhance service quality, and strengthen defences against fraudulent activity."This partnership with Bell Integration represents a great milestone in Utel's new commercial strategy and our international expansion roadmap. We're excited to combine Bell's ambitious growth vision—targeting double their current revenue through strategic customer acquisition—with Utel's diverse customer portfolio and proven solutions. This collaboration creates a powerful synergy where both organizations leverage each other's strengths: Bell gains access to our innovative technology and established client relationships, while we benefit from their extensive market reach and deep integration expertise. Together, we're not just expanding our footprints—we're redefining how our industries can grow through strategic partnership," said Monica J. Vaksdal - CEO, Utel.With network performance, security, and quality more critical than ever, the Bell-Utel partnership represents a significant step forward in providing telecom operators with the tools they need to manage increasingly complex network environments.About Bell IntegrationFounded in 1995, Bell Integration is an IT services, system integrator & consulting business specialising in Cloud, Data Centre Migration, and AI. With a presence across key international markets, employing over 1000 people globally, including 400 AI specialists, Bell supports the full IT life cycle – from technology provision and strategic consulting to project delivery, managed services, and asset retirement. Bell Integration is trusted by many global finance, Telcos, government and public sector organisations to ensure their IT services and infrastructure are always available, scalable, sustainable, and resilient.About UtelUtel is a trusted technology partner in advanced network monitoring, fraud detection & quality assurance for telecom & intelligence services. Utel is based in Grimstad, Norway and was originally a breakaway from the tech environment at Telenor IoT. Since 2021, Utel has been owned by Alytic, which is owned by the energy- and technology-focused investment company Arendals Fossekompani.

